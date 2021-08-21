Baidu today showcased its strengths in artificial intelligence technology with the launch of Baidu Brain 7.0, the start of mass production of its 2nd generation Kunlun AI chip, Kunlun II, and the demonstration of industrial applications using Baidu AI Cloud. Shared at Baidu World 2021, Baidu's annual flagship technology conference, the announcements represent the depth of Baidu's expertise in AI technology and industrial practice, and its efforts to make AI technology more accessible.

"AI technology is growing increasingly complex, and integrated innovation has made AI more powerful," said Haifeng Wang, Baidu's Chief Technology Officer at Baidu World 2021. As AI technology plays an expanding role in a wider range of industries and drives a new era of technological revolution and industrial transformation, it is increasingly important to lower the threshold for different real-world applications and to increase accessibility to AI development platforms.

A key infrastructure supporting industrial applications of AI and Baidu Cloud, Baidu Brain is one of the world's largest AI open platforms. The newly upgraded Baidu Brain 7.0 offers greater integration of a wide array of knowledge sources and deep learning, including language comprehension and reasoning, using numerous combined technologies to enable output across language, voice and visual formats.

Working together with Baidu Brain 7.0's software capabilities is the new Kunlun II AI Chip, providing an improved hardware foundation for a new generation of AI applications. Independently developed by Baidu, Kunlun II offers 2-3 times more processing power than the previous generation, using the world's leading 7nm process and equipped with Baidu's own second-generation XPU architecture.