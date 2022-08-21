from the Common-Things-That-Aren't-Common dept.
I'd like some feedback from those on Soylent News about a personal project of mine -- a "unique" Git glossary. (After looking at a few terms, it should be clear what makes it unique from other Git glossaries.)
For those who use Git, it's pretty well known that Git documentation is... how shall I put this nicely? Git documentation is "difficult to understand" at times.
I never learned Git from more experienced people at the places I worked, because the groups in which I worked never used Git. That means I started learning Git on my own at home. This turned into a confusing and frustrating experience because as I tried to learn Git from different online sources and even a couple of books, I noticed a lot of conflicting information. No one seemed to be able to agree what terms to use or what certain terms meant. Turning to more official sources, it didn't get any better. Actually, sometimes it was worse.
I decided to figure out what exact Git terminology is and where things went wrong -- my glossary was born. My glossary is not meant to replace the Git documentation in any way, but to supplement it.
Pulling information from the official Git glossary, man pages, and Pro Git (the book distributed by the Git website for beginners), I realized some things that I'd never seen written down anywhere else. For instance, the term remote reference has two differing definitions, branch has five definitions, and in my detailed version of the definition of tag, I explain that I could never find any clear definition of tag.
The terms remote and tracking were the most challenging. They were so poorly defined and so poorly documented by Git that not only do they have glossary entries, but I wrote complete and highly detailed articles about them. (Links to the articles can be found in the glossary entries.)
Here are my two main links:
- Glossary -- This is the beginning of the glossary. Under the table of contents, you can pick the term you want. Some terms have a link for "More Details" that goes into more detail about the chosen term.
- Introduction -- This index.html file gives a link to the glossary plus the four articles that I wrote about Git terminology. It also states my target audience, where I pull most of my information from, which creative common license I use, and one or two other things.
I'd like your feedback: if you know Git well, I'd like to know if I've gone completely off the rails. If you're a casual user of Git, I'd like to know if the glossary is helpful or confusing.
Expect a few rough spots, though. The glossary is still a work in progress. There are typos, terminology that I should probably add (suggestions are welcome), and a few things that are "half baked" (although I think you'll recognize them when you see them). Nevertheless, there should be plenty enough to get a feel for what I'm trying to do.
One other thing that might interest you: The entire thing is written in html and css. There is no javascript. That means no tracking, and the files are small for the large amount of info given.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday August 22, @12:14PM
Little Shop of Horrors - Feed Me (Git It) Lyrics
==========================================
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday August 22, @12:15PM (2 children)
The git documentation always seemed sketchy to me, and while I was able to get through some of it, tags and branches always seemed to run into cornercases especially in the old days. I mostly haven't been doing advanced activities with with git in the years since as my code development has waned, but this looks to be a good read wen I have more time to do more than skim.
P.S. Thank you very much for keeping to CSS and HTML. I am getting tired of every site and web page requiring javascript just to read the static elements, nevermind the dynamic ones. It gets quite tiring having my browser lag from all the crap javascript running in the background and sucking up memory.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday August 22, @12:23PM
This.... and those youtube videos that say they explain a thing, so you have to watch the whole thing to learn that the info you're looking for isn't in them.
(Score: 2) by Common Joe on Sunday August 22, @12:25PM
It is sketchy. I tried hard to iron out corner cases with some creativity, but there are places where there are gaping holes in the original documentation. No amount of creativity on my part can fix that. However, I think I got tags and branches pretty well ironed out. It was not obvious, though. The extra detail I wrote about tags shows why original documentation looks so sketchy.
And yeah, I think one of the best parts about my glossary is keeping it pure HTML/CSS. If this ever takes off, I'd like to be an example / reminder of what people can do without the unnecessary fluff.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday August 22, @12:24PM (1 child)
An index is an order list of pointers, list of columns with associated pointers...
A pointer is simple "tag" or "reference" to a single item. Where an item is a row, index,....
And just a pointer points. But that is using the same term to define the term.
"staging part is part of staging area". Very helpful??
A structure reffer to as "staging area" contains a pointer referred to by "staging part" that points to... Better??
META Issue: A term being used in way that does not fit the universal meaning of the term, then clearly show / define the difference.
Again back to "index":
1) an array of pointers, in a given order.
2) a free standing table with a list of pointers in a given order
3) an ordered table refering to and is made from a data table, continaing columns from and pointer original row in data table.
IF you are creating to give clarity. Then please give clarity. So terms based on true dictionary meaning, The show how this term is liek or not like true meanings.
PS: even dictoionaries this last part wrong. Beucase they assume you have learned fundimental concepts. I once looked the word "two" --> "one more than one". Then looked up "one" --> "unity". Then looked up "unity" --> "one". loops forever.
(Score: 2) by Common Joe on Sunday August 22, @12:39PM
From my glossary:
Good catch. I've been looking at this stuff for so long, that one escaped me. I'll fix it soon.
As for the rest of your reply: the original Git terminology (which I tried very hard to stick with and not change) backed me into a wall -- especially with index, staging index, etc. I have an entire article dedicated to this. It becomes difficult to figure out better terminology to use when Git abused the terminology this bad. I started using "pointer" a lot since it didn't seem to be used by Git yet, but I admit it can make what I wrote a bit wonky.
If someone else has some input about how to better this area, I'm open to suggestions.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday August 22, @12:28PM (1 child)
Quickly reading through parts, I find this very usefull. You mention that even the official documentation is sometimes wrong or incomplete... have you considered taking things to the official git developers and offer pull requests to improve the official documentation?
(Score: 2) by Common Joe on Sunday August 22, @12:52PM
I have considered this. There are rumors that the Git team can be difficult to work with because they have a "learn Git in its entirety" attitude. Well, using the infamous car analogy, there's no reason for me to understand how to design the pistons in an engine if all I want to do is drive the vehicle.
In another forum, I also encountered an attitude from a couple of others who know Git much better than me. They thought there was nothing was wrong with the Git man pages. (If you're a beginner, the man pages are no place to visit.) I wrote my four articles to combat this attitude which I'm likely to encounter with the Git team. I'm not an expert in Git and I wanted feedback from others before talking to the maintainers.
And as a last thought, I can't do pull requests because Git doesn't have a terrible glossary. This means a person can't make changes gradually in the documentation. A new Git glossary would have to be built from scratch and if it's done right, it will force the complete rewrite of the man pages at the same time. It's a massive undertaking. My glossary is actually the first step in this process. (Identify the problem, then plan out how to solve the problem, then fix the problem. My glossary is the "identify the problem" stage.)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday August 22, @12:29PM
If it's that overwhelming just to use version control, what's the point? As said by many, Linux kernel probably has reasons why Git has some concepts that generally just makes it complicated to work with it on other projects. And people just use what the most famous whatever is, instead of the tools that fit the job the best ( like Slack, buaaargh ).
I don't plan to learn Git more than Clone, Commit, Push, Pull. Other's can manage it, if i'm forced to use it. And i definately am not interested in rebasing. It's just wrong.
Fossil is my choice. It fits my purposes and probably most projects out there.