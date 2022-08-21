I'd like some feedback from those on Soylent News about a personal project of mine -- a "unique" Git glossary. (After looking at a few terms, it should be clear what makes it unique from other Git glossaries.)

For those who use Git, it's pretty well known that Git documentation is... how shall I put this nicely? Git documentation is "difficult to understand" at times.

I never learned Git from more experienced people at the places I worked, because the groups in which I worked never used Git. That means I started learning Git on my own at home. This turned into a confusing and frustrating experience because as I tried to learn Git from different online sources and even a couple of books, I noticed a lot of conflicting information. No one seemed to be able to agree what terms to use or what certain terms meant. Turning to more official sources, it didn't get any better. Actually, sometimes it was worse.

I decided to figure out what exact Git terminology is and where things went wrong -- my glossary was born. My glossary is not meant to replace the Git documentation in any way, but to supplement it.