from the technomedicine-at-work dept.
Cancer patients' own cells used in 3D printed tumours to test treatments:
TEL AVIV, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Researchers have used brain cancer patients' own cells in a form of 3D printing material to make a model of their tumour to test the efficacy of potential treatments before using them for real inside the body.
The scientists extract "a chunk" of the tumour from the brain of a patient with glioblastoma [...] and use it to print a model matching their MRI scans, said Professor Ronit Satchi-Fainaro, who led the research at Tel Aviv University.
The patient's blood is then pumped through the printed tumour, made with a compound that mimics the brain, followed by a drug or therapeutic treatment.
While previous research has used such "bioprinting" to simulate cancer environments, the Tel Aviv University researchers say they are the first to print a "viable" tumour.
[...] A treatment is deemed promising if the printed tumour shrinks or if it lowers metabolic activity against control groups.
The article has photos and a short video of the process.
Also at: Nerdist.
Journal Reference:
Lena Neufeld, Eilam Yeini, Noa Reisman, et al. Microengineered perfusable 3D-bioprinted glioblastoma model for in vivo mimicry of tumor microenvironment [open], Science Advances (DOI: 10.1126/sciadv.abi9119)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday August 22, @11:06PM
But I'm saving it for tomorrow when everyone has mod points again.
(Score: 1) by dcollins55 on Monday August 23, @12:24AM (1 child)
First, "3d printing" cells is nothing new. It's a mechanism similar to an ink-jet that spits out cells from a solution. Except it's not really called "3d printing" - the term is bioprinting. It's mostly been researched for printing organs. It is a field that I believe was originally formed from a treatment of burn patients, where they would culture cells and spray them on the burn instead of doing a skin graft.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/3D_bioprinting [wikipedia.org]
>first to print a "viable" tumour
This is one of those things where we slap "digital" or "computer" in front of a common thing, and pretend it's new. "Computer Graphics" as opposed to "Graphics". The "printer" here or the tablet in graphics, is just another tool to be used in an existing well-defined field. You know what we did to get a "viable tumor" before the Israelis 3d printed them? Yeah, we just grew it in a dish from the extracted tumor cells.
We've tested treatments on cancer cells grown in a petri dish before. This new approach is not treatment, nor is it related to a treatment. It does let you make a test tumor in a specific shape. You know what's great at simulating the actual shape of the tumor inside the body? Letting it grow on its own. Something it does inside the body, as well as outside.
>A treatment is deemed promising if the printed tumour shrinks or if it lowers metabolic activity against control groups.
Really? Well no shit, that's a good thing to know. I see they were very successful in adding the word "printed" to the well-established definition of "treatment" while making something completely useless.
(Score: 2, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Monday August 23, @03:21AM
I know the Reuters article is a bit simplistic, but we aren't all cranky experts (except for me, of course, an engineer who models patient-specific anatomy at a research hospital for complex procedure planning and treatment research). The innovation here is mimicing the patient's 3d tumor volume and vascular network rather than the petri dish method you describe which has proven inadequate at modeling the tumor's interaction with the vasculature and surrounding structures. I recently lost a family member to glioblastoma and I can tell you that the actual shape and position of a tumor is inextricably linked to the patient's condition and the treatment plan.
Do we know whether this tumor model will lead to better understanding of GBM, and maybe better outcomes? Of course we don't. Has the shit we've been doing in the past had much of an effect on outcomes for GBM patients? Hell no it hasn't. So, as somebody with both research expertise and a personal stake in this field, i'm here to tell you that you have no idea what you're talking about.
(Score: 2) by bzipitidoo on Monday August 23, @12:39AM
Of all the cancers, brain cancer is one of the worst. Almost always fatal. And fast, with victims seldom lasting even 1 year.
Been 20 years since a friend of mine died of brain cancer, at the age of 36.