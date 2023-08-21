from the isn't-boiling-water-all-the-same-temperature? dept.
Best Way to Make Tea - Kettle or Microwave?:
Because you're typically heating a liquid from beneath, like setting a kettle over a stovetop, the liquid at the bottom of the container warms up, becomes less dense, and floats to the top. At the same time, the cooler liquid at the top starts to sink closer to the heat source. Eventually, you get a uniform temperature throughout.
But microwaves are an entirely different beast. A magnetron inside the metal box generates microwaves, the kind of electromagnetic radiation that gives the appliance its name. Microwaves fall along the electromagnetic spectrum, just like the ultraviolet light you protect your skin from in the summer, or the X-ray scans your doctor might take.
From there, the magnetron converts electricity from your home into some pretty intense radio waves. A channel called a "wave guide" blasts the radiation into the microwave box to heat your meal or, in this case, water. A turntable rotates the food in question to evenly heat it.
The microwaves bounce all over the reflective metal walls until they ping your food or drink. Then, they blast right through the food, just like radio waves can travel through the walls in your home. This excites the molecules inside the food, causing them to vibrate more quickly, creating heat.
Because the electromagnetic waves are coming from all angles of the microwave unit, rather than just from the bottom, convection doesn't occur at all. Instead, the liquid at the top is much hotter than the liquid at the bottom, which isn't optimal for the seasoned tea connoisseur.
(Score: 3, Informative) by maxwell demon on Monday August 23, @07:51AM (4 children)
With the kettle, you don't make the tea inside the kettle (at least I know no one who does), but you pour the heated water into the prepared teapot. This should basically mix the water, and thus make any previous heat distribution moot.
If you want a good reason against cooking water in the microwave, it's because there the water can get overheated, posing a risk of injury when you take it out.
Anyway, I prefer if the device turns off as soon as the water is cooking, rather than having to estimate the time it will take in advance. Which puts the microwave at a distinct disadvantage for this specific task. Well, it also puts the stove at a disadvantage, which is why I use an electric kettle for cooking water.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday August 23, @07:55AM (1 child)
Is your electric kettle infecting you with microplastics or nickel?
(Score: 2) by FatPhil on Monday August 23, @07:56AM
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Monday August 23, @08:13AM
None of these people are "tea connoisseurs", but I've seen a number of people put tea bags into the pot of water, and boil them to death. Of course "tea bag" and "tea connoisseur" are almost antonyms, I think.
(Score: 2) by FatPhil on Monday August 23, @08:15AM
There are better reasons to not microwave water, and that's that it can theoretically be literally explosive if you introduce nucleation sites such as a spoon of coffee granules. I think Mythbusters addressed this myth and confirmed at least theoretical possibility. Needs pure water and a clean mug - rustic earthenware could have enough nucleation sites to prevent it, for example.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday August 23, @08:11AM
The paper has nothing to do with the "best way to make tea". That's called clickbait matey.
And it's long been known that you don't put tea-leaves into microwaves-- the heating concentrates at the edges of the milled leaves, causing them to overcook and spoiling the brewing.