Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

At Least 22 Dead after 17 Inches (43 cm) of Rain Hit Tennessee

posted by martyb on Monday August 23, @10:14AM   Printer-friendly [Skip to comment(s)]
from the anyone-want-some-of-our-water dept.
News

upstart writes:

At least 22 dead after 17 inches of rain in Tennessee:

Up to 17 inches [(43 cm)] of rain fell in Humphreys County in less than 24 hours Saturday, appearing to shatter the Tennessee record for one-day rainfall by more than 3 inches, the National Weather Service said.

[...] At the beginning of a news conference on Tropical Storm Henri’s impact on New England, President Joe Biden offered condolences to the people of Tennessee and directed federal disaster officials to talk with the governor and offer assistance.

[...] A flash flood watch was issued for the area before the rain started, with forecasters saying 4 to 6 inches of rain was possible. The worst storm recorded in this area of Middle Tennessee only dropped 9 inches of rain, said Krissy Hurley, a weather service meteorologist in Nashville.

“Forecasting almost a record is something we don’t do very often,” Hurley said. “Double the amount we’ve ever seen was almost unfathomable.”

Recent scientific research has determined that extreme rain events will become more frequent because of man-made climate change. Hurley said it is impossible to know its exact role in Saturday’s flood, but noted in the past year her office dealt with floods that used to be expected maybe once every 100 years in September south of Nashville and in March closer to the city.

Original Submission


«  Best Way to Make Tea - Kettle or Microwave?
At Least 22 Dead after 17 Inches (43 cm) of Rain Hit Tennessee | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 4 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 2) by janrinok on Monday August 23, @10:31AM (2 children)

    by janrinok (52) Subscriber Badge on Monday August 23, @10:31AM (#1169815) Journal
    TMB - if you are out there, stay safe.
    --
    It's always my fault...

    • (Score: 2) by FatPhil on Monday August 23, @10:53AM

      by FatPhil (863) <pc-soylentNO@SPAMasdf.fi> on Monday August 23, @10:53AM (#1169819) Homepage
      Yeah, I know he's in the west and this was nominally in the "Middle", but looking at the towns mentioned, they're pretty westwards in the state, so he can't be far from the whole thing.

      Hopefully, there'll be some good fishing after this.
      --
      I know I'm God, because every time I pray to him, I find I'm talking to myself.

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday August 23, @11:28AM

      by Anonymous Coward on Monday August 23, @11:28AM (#1169827)

      I'm sure he's fine. You just have to duct tape a confederate flag to your truck, outlaw homosexuality and abortion, and that will keep all librul hoaxes like AGW away.

  • (Score: 2) by maxwell demon on Monday August 23, @10:47AM

    by maxwell demon (1608) on Monday August 23, @10:47AM (#1169818) Journal

    A flash flood watch was issued for the area before the rain started, with forecasters saying 4 to 6 inches of rain was possible. The worst storm recorded in this area of Middle Tennessee only dropped 9 inches of rain, said Krissy Hurley, a weather service meteorologist in Nashville.

    “Forecasting almost a record is something we don’t do very often,” Hurley said. “Double the amount we’ve ever seen was almost unfathomable.”

    Does that mean their data said that it would be that much, but they didn't report it because it was “unfathomable”? I would hope not. But the quoted part sounds that way to me.

    --
    The Tao of math: The numbers you can count are not the real numbers.
(1)