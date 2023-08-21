Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

SpaceX Now Claims They Might Return Humans to the Moon Even Before 2024

posted by janrinok on Monday August 23, @12:57PM   Printer-friendly [Skip to comment(s)]
from the might-is-a-very-big-word dept.
News

SpaceX Now Claims They Might Return Humans to the Moon Even Before 2024

upstart writes:

SpaceX Now Claims They Might Return Humans to The Moon Even Before 2024:

It's no secret that a new Space Race has been brewing over the past few years. This time, rather than being a competition between two federal space agencies, the race has more competitors and is more complicated.

In addition to more state competitors, there are also commercial space entities vying for positions and lucrative contracts. Add to that a network of public-private partnerships, and you have Space Race 2.0!

In particular, there has been quite the stir ever since NASA awarded the Artemis contract for the Human Landing System (HLS) to SpaceX. This resulted in legal challenges filed by Blue Origin and Dynetics (SpaceX's competitors), as well as a lawsuit and messy public relations campaign.

NASA has since removed the stop-work order and commenced payments to SpaceX, which recently indicated their HLS concept could be ready to go before the 2024 deadline.

As part of the NextSTEP – 2 Appendix H program, NASA selected SpaceX, Blue Origin, and Dynetics to develop the HLS that will take the Artemis III astronauts back to the lunar surface. Initially, NASA hoped to award contracts to two of these companies but ultimately went with SpaceX due to budget constraints and timetables.

In response, Blue Origin and Dynetics filed a protest with the Government Accountability Office (GAO).

SpaceX Thinks It Can Send Humans to the Moon Sooner Than 2024 - Universe Today

upstart writes:

SpaceX Thinks it can Send Humans to the Moon Sooner Than 2024 - Universe Today adds:

The SpaceX HLS concept is a modified version of the Starship, which is currently undergoing rapid development (along with the Super Heavy booster) at SpaceX's launch facility near Boca Chica. According to the latest mockup (shown above) and previous statements by Musk, the HLS Starship will have a higher payload capacity since it will not require heat shields, flaps, and large gas thruster packs (all of which are needed for atmospheric reentry).

It also comes with wider landing legs, which future Starships may do away with entirely now that SpaceX is building the "Mechazilla" launch tower. In any case, concerns about potential delays and fulfilling the 2024 deadline go beyond the four months lost due to the GAO's stop order. In addition, there are reported issues with the Exploration Extravehicular Mobility Units (xEMU) spacesuits, leading to fears that they won't be ready in time.

Original Submission #1Original Submission #2


«  At Least 22 Dead after 17 Inches (43 cm) of Rain Hit Tennessee
SpaceX Now Claims They Might Return Humans to the Moon Even Before 2024 | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 9 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 2) by DannyB on Monday August 23, @01:46PM (3 children)

    by DannyB (5839) Subscriber Badge on Monday August 23, @01:46PM (#1169853) Journal

    According to this [arstechnica.com] on Friday morning:

    Blue Origin escalates feud with NASA. The company filed suit in the US Court of Federal Claims on Friday and received a protective order to seal the documents on Monday. The lawsuit concerns a NASA contract award for a Human Landing System and follows a decision in late July by the US Government Accountability Office that rejected a protest by Blue Origin and Dynetics over NASA's $2.9 billion award to SpaceX to further development of its Starship program. On Thursday, as a result of the lawsuit, NASA said it had agreed to a "stay" on work on the Human Landing System contract until November 1.

    So to summarize:

    • Blue Origin got the trial documents under a seal. The seal is not fed very many fish.
    • The seal is necessary for Blue Origin to do this deed under cover of darkness to avoid further embarrassment about their lack of ability to get it up (to orbit).
    • SpaceX work on HLS is halted. Because the Tortoise (Blue Origin) is way behind the Hare (SpaceX) and may never ketchup. (Using Jeff Bezos own characterization of Blue/SpaceX as the Tortoise and the Hare)

    It would be amazing if SpaceX could merely send humans around the moon and back to Earth (Apollo 8 style), on their own dime. Now how would that make SpaceX look as a candidate contractor for Lunar HLS?

    --
    A frog with three tows on its feat wood bee a three toad frog.

    • (Score: 2) by takyon on Monday August 23, @01:58PM

      by takyon (881) <takyonNO@SPAMsoylentnews.org> on Monday August 23, @01:58PM (#1169857) Journal

      Blue Origin lawsuit forces SpaceX, NASA to stop joint work on Starship Moon lander [teslarati.com]

      On its own, the announcement is already fairly bizarre. For unknown reasons, Blue Origin apparently agreed to “an expedited litigation schedule” in return for NASA voluntarily pausing work on SpaceX’s HLS contract. It’s unclear why any plaintiff that believes it has a strong case would allow an artificial limit to be placed on the amount of time available for litigation, but that’s exactly what Blue Origin has agreed to.

      Per that “expedited schedule,” NASA’s voluntary work halt will end on November 1st after several scheduled rounds of motions and cross-motions from Blue Origin, SpaceX, and the space agency. It’s unclear when a ruling might be expected but the schedule published seems to imply that it would come sometime before NASA and SpaceX resume work.

      It’s now increasingly likely that being forced to spend more than five months without the ability to seriously work or collaborate with SpaceX on its HLS contract will significantly delay NASA’s necessary contributions and thus humanity’s return to the Moon. Thankfully, as was the case with the initial 95-day delay caused by contract protests, no part of Blue Origin’s lawsuit will prevent SpaceX itself from continuing to develop Starship, though it almost certainly hampers the company’s ability to mature its Starship Moon lander design.

      SpaceX Starship factory breaks ground on an even bigger ‘high bay’ [teslarati.com]

      --
      [SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]

    • (Score: 2) by mhajicek on Monday August 23, @02:04PM (1 child)

      by mhajicek (51) on Monday August 23, @02:04PM (#1169863)

      SpaceX isn't slowing down their Starship work at all, and that needs to be developed before the lunar variant. I'm hoping they can put boots on Luna before SLS and Orion can.

      • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday August 23, @02:33PM

        by Anonymous Coward on Monday August 23, @02:33PM (#1169877)

        Next, Bezos will send Chinese prostitute spies to the FAA.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday August 23, @02:21PM (3 children)

    by Anonymous Coward on Monday August 23, @02:21PM (#1169870)

    Sorry to get in the way of all the hows, but... why?

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday August 23, @02:23PM

      by Anonymous Coward on Monday August 23, @02:23PM (#1169874)

      We choose to go to the Moon in this decade and do the other things, not because they are easy, but because they are hard; because that goal will serve to organize and measure the best of our energies and skills, because that challenge is one that we are willing to accept, one we are unwilling to postpone, and one we intend to win, and the others, too.

    • (Score: 2) by PiMuNu on Monday August 23, @02:52PM

      by PiMuNu (3823) on Monday August 23, @02:52PM (#1169881)

      SpaceX has demonstrated that economics of space are changing. They are likely to change further. Better to own that change.

      It probably isn't a good idea strategically for the US to let US's competitors and potential adversaries own an entire (military, economic eventually social) theatre.

    • (Score: 2, Interesting) by khallow on Monday August 23, @03:27PM

      by khallow (3766) Subscriber Badge on Monday August 23, @03:27PM (#1169886) Journal
      Why not?

      A lot of people want to go to the Moon. That answers the why.

      If we look at the why nots instead, we see answers like "too expensive", "nobody would really want to live in a can", and "protecting the Moon's environment from the despoiling humans". That's a combination of obsolete answers and fluff. Why not answers tend to be pretty lame IMHO.

  • (Score: 2) by Opportunist on Monday August 23, @03:28PM

    by Opportunist (5545) on Monday August 23, @03:28PM (#1169887)

    (hopeful glimmer in his eyes): "All of them?"

(1)