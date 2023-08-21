from the might-is-a-very-big-word dept.
SpaceX Now Claims They Might Return Humans to the Moon Even Before 2024
It's no secret that a new Space Race has been brewing over the past few years. This time, rather than being a competition between two federal space agencies, the race has more competitors and is more complicated.
In addition to more state competitors, there are also commercial space entities vying for positions and lucrative contracts. Add to that a network of public-private partnerships, and you have Space Race 2.0!
In particular, there has been quite the stir ever since NASA awarded the Artemis contract for the Human Landing System (HLS) to SpaceX. This resulted in legal challenges filed by Blue Origin and Dynetics (SpaceX's competitors), as well as a lawsuit and messy public relations campaign.
NASA has since removed the stop-work order and commenced payments to SpaceX, which recently indicated their HLS concept could be ready to go before the 2024 deadline.
As part of the NextSTEP – 2 Appendix H program, NASA selected SpaceX, Blue Origin, and Dynetics to develop the HLS that will take the Artemis III astronauts back to the lunar surface. Initially, NASA hoped to award contracts to two of these companies but ultimately went with SpaceX due to budget constraints and timetables.
In response, Blue Origin and Dynetics filed a protest with the Government Accountability Office (GAO).
The SpaceX HLS concept is a modified version of the Starship, which is currently undergoing rapid development (along with the Super Heavy booster) at SpaceX's launch facility near Boca Chica. According to the latest mockup (shown above) and previous statements by Musk, the HLS Starship will have a higher payload capacity since it will not require heat shields, flaps, and large gas thruster packs (all of which are needed for atmospheric reentry).
It also comes with wider landing legs, which future Starships may do away with entirely now that SpaceX is building the "Mechazilla" launch tower. In any case, concerns about potential delays and fulfilling the 2024 deadline go beyond the four months lost due to the GAO's stop order. In addition, there are reported issues with the Exploration Extravehicular Mobility Units (xEMU) spacesuits, leading to fears that they won't be ready in time.
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Monday August 23, @01:46PM (3 children)
According to this [arstechnica.com] on Friday morning:
So to summarize:
It would be amazing if SpaceX could merely send humans around the moon and back to Earth (Apollo 8 style), on their own dime. Now how would that make SpaceX look as a candidate contractor for Lunar HLS?
(Score: 2) by takyon on Monday August 23, @01:58PM
Blue Origin lawsuit forces SpaceX, NASA to stop joint work on Starship Moon lander [teslarati.com]
SpaceX Starship factory breaks ground on an even bigger ‘high bay’ [teslarati.com]
(Score: 2) by mhajicek on Monday August 23, @02:04PM (1 child)
SpaceX isn't slowing down their Starship work at all, and that needs to be developed before the lunar variant. I'm hoping they can put boots on Luna before SLS and Orion can.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday August 23, @02:33PM
Next, Bezos will send Chinese prostitute spies to the FAA.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday August 23, @02:21PM (3 children)
Sorry to get in the way of all the hows, but... why?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday August 23, @02:23PM
We choose to go to the Moon in this decade and do the other things, not because they are easy, but because they are hard; because that goal will serve to organize and measure the best of our energies and skills, because that challenge is one that we are willing to accept, one we are unwilling to postpone, and one we intend to win, and the others, too.
(Score: 2) by PiMuNu on Monday August 23, @02:52PM
SpaceX has demonstrated that economics of space are changing. They are likely to change further. Better to own that change.
It probably isn't a good idea strategically for the US to let US's competitors and potential adversaries own an entire (military, economic eventually social) theatre.
(Score: 2, Interesting) by khallow on Monday August 23, @03:27PM
A lot of people want to go to the Moon. That answers the why.
If we look at the why nots instead, we see answers like "too expensive", "nobody would really want to live in a can", and "protecting the Moon's environment from the despoiling humans". That's a combination of obsolete answers and fluff. Why not answers tend to be pretty lame IMHO.
(Score: 2) by Opportunist on Monday August 23, @03:28PM
(hopeful glimmer in his eyes): "All of them?"