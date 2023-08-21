from the I'm-thinkin'-of-good-vibrations dept.
Stradivari and Guarneri Treated Soundboards With Various Chemicals, Study Shows
Two renowned violin makers from Cremona, Italy, Antonio Stradivari and Giuseppe Guarneri 'del Gesù,' treated their instruments with various chemicals that produced their unique sound, and several of these chemicals have been identified for the first time: borax and metal sulfates for fungal suppression, table salt for moisture control, alum for molecular crosslinking, and potash or quicklime for alkaline treatment.
In string instruments, specially selected woods act as transducers of mechanical energy from vibrating strings into acoustic energy.
Violin-family instruments, including violas and cellos, are made of two types of tonewoods: Norway spruce (Picea abies) for soundboards and maple (Acer sp.) for ribs and back plates.
Curiously, leading violinists today still prefer antique instruments made by Antonio Stradivari and Giuseppe Guarneri 'del Gesù.'
Stradivari made about 1,200 violins in his lifetime and sold them only to the very rich, including the royalty. Today, there are about 600 Stradivari violins remaining. He also made violas and cellos that are highly prized.
Guarneri 'del Gesù' had trouble selling his work, but his instruments are now considered equal in quality and price to Stradivari violins.
After two centuries of investigations, there is still little consensus on what makes Cremonese violins so unique.
"All of my research over many years has been based on the assumption that the wood of the great masters underwent an aggressive chemical treatment, and this had a direct role in creating the great sound of the Stradivari and the Guarneri," said Professor Joseph Nagyvary, a researcher in the Department of Biochemistry and Biophysics at Texas A&M University.
Professor Nagyvary and colleagues investigated the material properties of Cremonese soundboards using a wide range of spectroscopic, microscopic, and chemical techniques.
They found that borax, zinc, copper and alum — along with lime water — were used to treat the wood.
"Borax has a long history as a preservative, going back to the ancient Egyptians, who used it in mummification and later as an insecticide," Professor Nagyvary said.
"The presence of these chemicals all points to collaboration between the violin makers and the local drugstore and druggist at the time."
"Both Stradivari and Guarneri would have wanted to treat their violins to prevent worms from eating away the wood because worm infestations were very widespread at that time."
Each violin maker probably used his own home-grown methods when treating the wood.
"This new study reveals that Stradivari and Guarneri had their own individual proprietary method of wood processing, to which they could have attributed a considerable significance," Professor Nagyvary said.
The Secret of the Stradivari Violin Confirmed
The secret of the Stradivari violin confirmed:
He said that the varnish recipes were not secret because the varnish itself is not a critical determinant of tone quality. In contrast, the process of how the fresh spruce planks were treated and processed with a variety of water-based chemical treatments is critical for the sound of the finished violin.
Such knowledge was needed to gain a "competitive advantage" over other instrument makers, he said.
Nagyvary added that the team found the chemicals used were found all over and inside the wood, not just its surface, and this directly affected the sound quality of the instruments.
He said that further research is need to clarify other details of how the chemicals and wood produced pristine tonal quality.
"First, one needs several dozens of samples from not only Stradivari and Guarneri, but also from other makers of the Golden Period (1660-1750) of Cremona, Italy," he said. "There will have to be better cooperation between the master restorers of antique musical instruments, the best makers of our time, and the scientists who are performing the experiments often pro bono in their free time."
Nagyvary has been involved with violin research much of his 87 years. He first learned to play in Switzerland on an instrument that once belonged to Albert Einstein.
(Score: 4, Interesting) by Thexalon on Monday August 23, @04:54PM (3 children)
Many top professional string players prefer more modern instruments, even when they have access to Italian Baroque-era instruments. Double-blind tests in the last decade have shown that audiences and players either can't tell them apart or slightly prefer the more modern instruments. So while these instruments are without question very fine workmanship, it's also unfair to say that modern builders can't either replicate what they're doing fairly accurately or get similar effects using different techniques.
The remaining Stradivari and Guarneri are to a large degree being passed around a insular group of rich people in much the same way as fine art is, along with the accompanying money laundering and robberies, with the only real difference being that they'll loan the instrument to a top-tier musician to play and advertise the rich person's brand. That means the owners of these instruments have a strong incentive to pretend that they're these completely unique works of art that couldn't possibly be matched by anyone ever, even as people match them and replicate them.
I have a bit of a personal connection to this issue: A relative of mine actually owned and performed on a Guarneri (it's now in a museum, but still occasionally brought out to play), and a longtime family friend is a well-regarded modern crafter of stringed instruments.
The inverse of "I told you so" is "Nobody could have predicted"
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday August 23, @05:07PM
A fairly recent article about what you're talking about. [sciencemag.org]
(Score: 2) by ikanreed on Monday August 23, @06:11PM
Every single field has a name who is way bigger than their actual impact and ideas warrant, usually someone from a long-ass time ago. Freud, Plato, Hippocrates, you know the like. "Started" a field with some extremely dubious notions that literally took centuries to realize were full of shit.
I go back and forth on whether formalizing a field of study and creating a school of thought that eventually outgrows the founder is a good or bad thing. Would psychology be better off today if it hadn't spent decades analyzing dreams for suppressed memories? Or was that a necessary growing pain?
So by the same token, did Stradivari establish conventions of rigor in instrument making that theretofore hadn't been a concern for makers, or did he stumble ass-backwards into being a big name when the technology for consistent manufacture of complex machines was just becoming possible? Hard to say.
(Score: 2) by Mojibake Tengu on Monday August 23, @06:16PM
I strongly disagree. Of many excellent, my top favourite violin player is Ayako Ishikawa. She's professional, well know in both anime popular subculture and classic concerting in great halls.
Not rich person, she got Stradivari instrument as a birthday gift last year.
There is not many violinists out there who can play Paganini at original Paganini-level of performance. She can. She was absolutely ready for the gift.
It's the mastery of virtuoso what makes the overall result, but the instrument makes the big difference too.
The edge of 太玄 cannot be defined, for it is beyond every aspect of design
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday August 23, @06:13PM
https://www.livescience.com/44651-new-violins-beat-stradivarius.html [livescience.com]
https://www.sciencemag.org/news/2017/05/million-dollar-strads-fall-modern-violins-blind-sound-check [sciencemag.org]
https://www.npr.org/sections/deceptivecadence/2012/01/02/144482863/double-blind-violin-test-can-you-pick-the-strad [npr.org]