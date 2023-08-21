GM to spend $1 billion to expand Chevy Bolt EV recall due to fires:
GM said it is pursuing reimbursement commitments from EV battery supplier LG Energy Solution, which produced the defective parts in plants in South Korea and Michigan. Parts from the U.S. plant were previously not involved in the recall.
The automaker plans to replace the vehicle's costly battery cell modules. GM also said it is working with LG to rectify the cause of the defects and increase production of the new modules.
"Our focus on safety and doing the right thing for our customers guides every decision we make at GM," Doug Parks, a GM executive vice president who oversees products, purchasing and supply chains, said in a release. "As leaders in the transition to an all-electric future, we know that building and maintaining trust is critical. GM customers can be confident in our commitment to taking the steps to ensure the safety of these vehicles."
The expansion follows the companies finding that the batteries for these vehicles may have two manufacturing defects — a torn anode tab and folded separator — present in the same battery cell, which increases the risk of fire.
Strikes again!
Isn't GM good ol' American Quality?
Remember once when America built the best cars in the world? (You have to be as old as I do to remember this.)
Then remember in 1977 when they redesigned everything on the road to meat new emissions standards? At the same time, quality went off a cliff. But remember that GM is the company which invented the term "planned obsolescence". That's code for: if they find a single part on this car that will last over five years, they take that part back to the drawing board.
So next, by the early 1980s when people had a few years to be driving these crappy cars, Americans started buying Japanese. They were cheaper. More fool efficient. And in some cases better made. Gradually through the 1980s fewer and fewer people were buying American cars. It affected our culture. It affected the bottom line of the big American auto companies.
I remember a TV ad in the early 80s where one of the big American auto companies was advertising: QUALITY is Job #1!
Now why would they have to advertise quality? Once upon a time it was just assumed that quality was job 1. After all it was an American car. At this point it was obvious to everyone that American cars were inferior.
I grew up with American cars (see above). My third car was an 89 Honda Accord LXi. Never looked back.
Obviously now I look at the legacy American car company (detroit rust belt) cars with great suspicion. Everything I continue to see confirms that suspicion.
I remember someone in the 1990s who bought an American van. Don't remember which brand, long time ago. It was new. One of the belts squeaked. The dealer fixed it. Then it started again. Fixed again. Repeat. Then finally the dealer tells him: "they just do that".
Buy a Honda, or Toyota. They don't "just do that".
Violence doesn't strike me as the best way to be persuasive or make an impact.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Sudden_unintended_acceleration#Sudden_acceleration_in_Toyota_vehicles [wikipedia.org]
Slashdolt Logic: "23 year old jokes about sharks and lasers are +5, Funny." 💩
Those are soooo much worse than Ford Pinto...
From your citation:
So you're citing the fact that there were a number of American idiots who tried to make a quick buck by trying to scam Toyota. What does that have to do with crap-quality American-brand cars and reliable American-made Japanese-brand cars?
Honda quality fell off a cliff in the 21st century.
We had a new Honda minivan, and as usual for Honda (Toyota is not like this), Honda designed a too-small brake system. The rotors are too small and get hot. (Cheap steel, too.) If you used the brakes and then splashed through a rain puddle, instant warped rotor. Happened to us and everyone else multiple times. Nice having a vibrating steering wheel. None of my American cars did that. Also, after one year, the premium paint job starting getting chips (on the sides, where gravels would never hit!), and orange rust streaks would appear. The thing was a complete rattle trap. Now, my parents have a Honda minivan that is 20 years old, and there is no comparison between the old and the new for quality. The old is great. The new is shit. Toyota minivan, similar story. Just sold our 13 year old Toyota minivan. Great ride, but some things went bad on it over the years. (Both automatic side doors went bad, rear small windows too, had to install a new steering rack twice within a few years, some other issues). I likely would have bought a new one just like it, if were they still made. But no. New Toyota minivans are little, underpowered, cheap-interior vehicles. They suck.
My point is that we PEAKED in general vehicle quality some time ago. Honda I would say peaked in the 1990s. Toyota was still good up to 2010. It's all downhill from there.
The quality difference between "American" (as you call them) and "Japanese" (as you call them) is pretty close these days. These companies are WORLD companies, and they use many of the same international parts suppliers, and "American" cars might be made in Mexico and "Japanese" cars might be built in heartland America.
Your info on GM versus Japanese represents facts that are extremely outdated. "American" cars got better while "Japanese" cars got worse.
》 "American" cars got better while "Japanese" cars got worse.
That's why I drive a Yugo. Quality was consistent from the first one produced until the day Bill Clinton bombed the assembly line.
"until the day Bill Clinton bombed the assembly line."
And nobody noticed - even the serbs were like "meh."
It's a cult classic!
If you also had an East German Trabant, you'd have a pair of the finest small transportation communism was capable of producing.
Keep them travants away from pigs - they eat them.
Should have named it the Chevy Blazer.
All these burning electric cars can't be good for the environment. An article on this recall in Ars Technica quotes London's fire chief as saying one in a thousand electric vehicles in London spontaneously combusts each year. Thanks, I'll stick with my V8 F150.
From the article (last two paragraphs):
"In the meantime, GM is asking affected Bolt EV owners to set their vehicles to a 90% state of charge limitation..."
"GM also is asking owners to avoid depleting their battery below approximately 70 miles of remaining range and ... not park their vehicles inside or charge them unattended overnight"
So the workaround is
simplepretty clunky: So, don't fully charge it, don't fully discharge it, and don't park it near anything flammable like your house. And don't let it charge overnight.