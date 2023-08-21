Stories
Firefox Follows Chrome and Prepares to Block Insecure Downloads

posted by janrinok on Monday August 23, @11:59PM
owl writes:

https://therecord.media/firefox-follows-chrome-and-prepares-to-block-insecure-downloads/

Mozilla developers are putting the finishing touches on a new feature that will block insecure file downloads in Firefox.

Called mixed content downloaded blocking, the feature works by blocking files downloads initiated from an encrypted HTTPS page but which actually take place via an unencrypted HTTP channel.

The idea behind this feature is to prevent Firefox users from getting misled by the URL bar and think they're downloading a file securely via HTTPS when, in reality, the file could be tampered with by third parties while in transit.

  • (Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Tuesday August 24, @12:10AM

    by Runaway1956 (2926) Subscriber Badge on Tuesday August 24, @12:10AM (#1170074) Homepage Journal

    wget https://www.wehaxu.net/exploits/phishers/suspiciousfile [wehaxu.net]

  • (Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday August 24, @12:43AM (2 children)

    by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday August 24, @12:43AM (#1170082)

    If I want to distribute a file, will I be allowed to purchase a license associate with my real name so that Firefox will unblock it? I hope so.

    • (Score: 2) by Tork on Tuesday August 24, @12:48AM (1 child)

      by Tork (3914) on Tuesday August 24, @12:48AM (#1170086)
      Are you forced to distribute it from an HTTPS site?
      • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday August 24, @01:15AM

        by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday August 24, @01:15AM (#1170096)

        Are you forced to distribute it from an HTTPS site?

        What, are YOU not? Most sites are HTTPS-only these days.

        Constantly playing stupid for contrariness sake is a risky game; in time the mask may become the face.

  • (Score: 2) by MIRV888 on Tuesday August 24, @12:46AM

    by MIRV888 (11376) on Tuesday August 24, @12:46AM (#1170085)

    Your science words are hard and probably made up.

