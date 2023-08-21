https://therecord.media/firefox-follows-chrome-and-prepares-to-block-insecure-downloads/
Mozilla developers are putting the finishing touches on a new feature that will block insecure file downloads in Firefox.
Called mixed content downloaded blocking, the feature works by blocking files downloads initiated from an encrypted HTTPS page but which actually take place via an unencrypted HTTP channel.
The idea behind this feature is to prevent Firefox users from getting misled by the URL bar and think they're downloading a file securely via HTTPS when, in reality, the file could be tampered with by third parties while in transit.
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Tuesday August 24, @12:10AM
wget https://www.wehaxu.net/exploits/phishers/suspiciousfile [wehaxu.net]
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday August 24, @12:43AM (2 children)
If I want to distribute a file, will I be allowed to purchase a license associate with my real name so that Firefox will unblock it? I hope so.
(Score: 2) by Tork on Tuesday August 24, @12:48AM (1 child)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday August 24, @01:15AM
What, are YOU not? Most sites are HTTPS-only these days.
(Score: 2) by MIRV888 on Tuesday August 24, @12:46AM
