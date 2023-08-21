IBM has detailed its next-generation Telum chip which is part of the Z processor lineup at HotChips 33. The Telum chip features a brand new core architecture design that's geared for AI acceleration.

According to IBM, the newly optimized Z core along with its brand new cache and multi-chip fabric hierarchy enables over 40% per socket performance growth. The Telum chip is comprised of a total of 8 cores that feature their dedicated L2 cache. The chip features SMT2 so[sic] which gives 16 threads on the chip while a maximum configuration of 32 core and 64 threads is possible with a 4-drawer system.