Let's Prioritize American Renewable Fuels Over Foreign Oil and Minerals

posted by janrinok on Tuesday August 24, @04:24PM
upstart writes:

The author of this piece has an obvious bias (Geoff Cooper is the president and CEO of Renewable Fuels Association), but does he also have a valid point?

Let's prioritize American renewable fuels over foreign oil and minerals:

After suffering through more than a year of quarantines, stay-at-home orders, and travel lockdowns, millions of Americans have eagerly returned to the nation's highways this summer for long-awaited vacations and road trips. As a result, gasoline demand has surged to record highs and pump prices are at levels not seen since 2014.

In recent weeks, regular-grade gas prices averaged $3.17 per gallon, up almost 50 percent from the same time last year. With higher fuel prices threatening to undermine the nation's ongoing economic recovery, it's easy to see why the Biden administration is looking for ways to ease America's pain at the pump.

[...] Before the Biden administration looks to OPEC+ countries or mineral-rich nations like Afghanistan, China and Bolivia for help, it has an opportunity to turn to America's heartland for a homegrown solution. Renewable fuels like ethanol have a 40-year proven track record of success in helping to lower prices at the pump while simultaneously reducing carbon emissions, supporting good-paying clean energy jobs and curtailing crude oil imports.

Four decades' worth of investment and innovation by ethanol producers has resulted in real breakthroughs in lower-carbon transportation fuels. Today's corn-based ethanol reduces carbon emissions by 52 percent when compared directly to gasoline, according to a recent study from the Department of Energy's Argonne National Laboratory. Another study by scientists from Harvard University, Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and Tufts University similarly shows corn ethanol achieves an average carbon reduction of 46 percent compared to gasoline, with some ethanol in the market today achieving a 61 percent carbon reduction.

[...] Before we turn to the Persian Gulf for answers to our nation's energy and climate challenges, let's give the American heartland a shot. The solution to high pump prices and decarbonization lies in the farm fields of Minnesota, Wisconsin, Iowa and other Midwest states — not in the oil fields of Iraq, Saudi Arabia, and other Middle East nations.

Journal Reference:
Uisung Lee, Hoyoung Kwon, May Wu, et al. Retrospective analysis of the U.S. corn ethanol industry for 2005–2019: implications for greenhouse gas emission reductions [open], Biofuels, Bioproducts and Biorefining (DOI: 10.1002/bbb.2225)

  • (Score: 1, Redundant) by fustakrakich on Tuesday August 24, @04:33PM (7 children)

    by fustakrakich (6150) on Tuesday August 24, @04:33PM (#1170372) Journal

    Do they include the environmental and economic costs of producing ethanol?

    • (Score: 1, Redundant) by fustakrakich on Tuesday August 24, @04:35PM

      by fustakrakich (6150) on Tuesday August 24, @04:35PM (#1170373) Journal

      We are the leading trade association for America’s ethanol industry

    • (Score: 2) by requerdanos on Tuesday August 24, @04:43PM (1 child)

      by requerdanos (5997) Subscriber Badge on Tuesday August 24, @04:43PM (#1170376) Journal

      I don't see any reason why you couldn't power your ethanol production with wind, solar, or unicorn faerie dust.

      Not saying that's typically done, just pointing out the envirocleanliness potential.

      • (Score: 1) by fustakrakich on Tuesday August 24, @04:56PM

        by fustakrakich (6150) on Tuesday August 24, @04:56PM (#1170385) Journal

        Sorry, I was talking more about the agricultural aspects, water consumption, harvesting, soil damage, pesticides, chemical fertilizers, etc...

    • (Score: 0, Redundant) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday August 24, @04:47PM (2 children)

      by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday August 24, @04:47PM (#1170378)

      Ethanol from corn is totally unsustainable. The amount of fuel that goes into producing 1 gigajoule of ethanol is more than half a gigajoule, mostly in the form of natural gas to produce nitrogen fertilizers. It's not viable at all.

      I'm not saying all ethanol fuel is bad. In areas where sugarcane grows, it can be a lot better. But corn ethanol in the US is worse for the environment than gasoline.

      • (Score: 2) by requerdanos on Tuesday August 24, @04:53PM (1 child)

        by requerdanos (5997) Subscriber Badge on Tuesday August 24, @04:53PM (#1170383) Journal

        But corn ethanol in the US is worse for the environment than gasoline.

        The question addressed doesn't seem to be which is better for the environment, but rather whether the U.S. should focus on producing fuel domestically or increasing reliance on OPEC.

    • (Score: 3, Informative) by DeathMonkey on Tuesday August 24, @04:59PM

      by DeathMonkey (1380) on Tuesday August 24, @04:59PM (#1170390) Journal

      Do they include the environmental and economic costs of producing ethanol?

      Yes.

      FTA:

      Retrospective analysis of the U.S. corn ethanol industry for 2005–2019: implications for greenhouse gas emission reductions [wiley.com]

      Since 2000, corn ethanol production in the USA has increased significantly – from 1.6 to 15 billion gallons (6.1 to 57 billion liters) – due to supportive biofuel policies. In this study, we conduct a retrospective analysis of the changes in US corn ethanol greenhouse gas emission intensity, sometimes known as carbon intensity (CI), over the 15 years from 2005 to 2019. Our analysis shows a significant decrease in CI: from 58 to 45 gCO2e/MJ of corn ethanol (a 23% reduction). This is due to several factors. Corn grain yield has increased continuously, reaching 168 bushels/acre (10.5 metric tons/ha, a 15% increase) while fertilizer inputs per acre have remained constant, resulting in decreased intensities of fertilizer inputs (e.g., 7% and 18% reduction in nitrogen and potash use per bushel of corn grain harvested, respectively). A 6.5% increase in ethanol yield, from 2.70 to 2.86 gal/bushel corn (0.402 to 0.427 L kg−1 corn), and a 24% reduction in ethanol plant energy use, from 32 000 to 25 000 Btu/gal ethanol (9.0 to 6.9 MJ L−1 ethanol) also helped reduce the CI. The total GHG emission reduction benefits through the reduction in the CI and increased ethanol production volume are estimated at 140 million metric tons (MMT) from 2005 to 2019 in the ethanol industry. Displacement of petroleum gasoline by corn ethanol in the transportation fuel market resulted in a total GHG emission reduction benefit of 544 MMT CO2e during the period 2005 to 2019. © 2021 Argonne National Laboratory. Biofuels, Bioproducts and Biorefining published by Society of Industrial Chemistry and John Wiley & Sons Ltd

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday August 24, @04:43PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday August 24, @04:43PM (#1170375)

    SLOW DOWN. Walk places, don't drive so much. Lose your blubber. God, why do people need to be TOLD this, are you all brain-washed infants that can't be taken from the teat?!

