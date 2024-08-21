from the why-so-zero-ous dept.
The 'Joker' Virus Has Returned to Android: Empty Your Bank Accounts Without You Noticing It and It is Hidden in These Apps on the Google Play Store:
The Belgian Police warned about the return of the 'Joker' virus, which attacks Android devices and hides itself in various applications on the Google Play Store. This malware is capable of subscribing the user to payment services without their authorization and emptying their bank accounts without them noticing.
"This malicious program has been detected in eight Play Store applications that Google has suppressed," said the Belgian authorities in a statement published this Friday on their website.
The 'Joker' malware became famous in 2017 for infecting and robbing its victims by hiding in different applications. Since then, the Google Play Store defense systems have removed around 1,700 apps with the 'Joker' malware before they were downloaded by users.
[...] Researchers from the cybersecurity company Quick Heal Security Lab, cited in the statement, explain that this virus can enter text messages, contacts and other information on the infected smartphone.
[...] On this occasion, the harmful applications that the Google Play Store eliminated after detecting that they contained the 'Joker' virus are:
- Auxiliary Message
- Element Scanner
- Fast Magic SMS
- Free CamScanner
- Go Messages
- Super Message
- Super SMS
- Travel Wallpapers
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday August 24, @07:55PM
That 30% that app developers have to hand over to App Store keepers... Isn't the whole argument that they prevent these badness things from being present in said App Stores? How's that working out? Are you telling me that that 30% isn't actually for that and really is about stuffing coffers?