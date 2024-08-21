from the R.I.P. dept.
Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts dies aged 80:
Charlie Watts, the Rolling Stones drummer who propelled the band’s sound for nearly 60 years, has died aged 80.
A statement from his London publicist, Bernard Doherty, to the PA news agency said: “It is with immense sadness that we announce the death of our beloved Charlie Watts.
“He passed away peacefully in a London hospital earlier today surrounded by his family. Charlie was a cherished husband, father and grandfather and also, as a member of the Rolling Stones, one of the greatest drummers of his generation.”
Earlier this month, it was announced that Watts was to miss the band’s forthcoming US tour as he recovered from an unspecified medical procedure.
With his limber stance, keen knowledge of jazz, and unruffled ability to make songs swing even when keeping the strictest time, Watts is regarded as one of the greatest – and most stylish – rock drummers of all time.
Also at CNN, Washington Post, c|net, and, of course, Rolling Stone.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday August 24, @10:05PM (1 child)
... and somehow Keith Richards is still alive. Must be all the copious amounts of drugs he inhaled, snorted, shot, smoked and took in some form or another.
Somehow I guess it's sad, if you are friend or family or just a megafan of the Rolling Stones. I'm neither. So for me it's 80 year old man that previously had cancer died and that it barely even newsworthy.
(Score: 2) by Tork on Tuesday August 24, @10:07PM
Slashdolt Logic: "23 year old jokes about sharks and lasers are +5, Funny." 💩
(Score: 2) by Hartree on Tuesday August 24, @10:23PM
I wish Charlie had stayed alive, if for no other reason, to punch Mick Jagger again. ;)
(Not that I'm so down on Jagger, but a drummer one upping "his" vocalist that way highly amuses me.)