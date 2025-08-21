Stories
AMD Unveils New Ryzen V-Cache Details at HotChips 33

posted by martyb on Wednesday August 25, @04:35AM
owl writes:

AMD Unveils New Ryzen V-Cache Details at HotChips 33:

AMD gave us more information about its upcoming V-Cache at Hot Chips this year, the annual conference where semiconductor engineers from all over the industry come together to crow over disclose details regarding their technical achievements in the past 12 months.

Earlier this year, AMD announced that it would not advance directly from Zen 3 to Zen 4. Instead, it would iterate on the Zen 3 core by stacking a full 64MB of 7nm L3 cache vertically on the core. AMD claims this can improve performance by up to 15 percent based on 1080p gaming results. The improvement in other applications is unknown.

