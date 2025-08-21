Stories
Samsung Can Remotely Disable Its TVs Worldwide

posted by martyb on Wednesday August 25, @07:23AM
from the use-as-a-monitor? dept.
owl writes:

https://www.pcmag.com/news/samsung-can-remotely-disable-any-of-its-tvs-worldwide:

On July 11, a distribution center located in KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa was looted and an unknown number of Samsung televisions were stolen. However, all of those TVs are now useless as Samsung has revealed they are fitted with remote blocking technology.

What you may be surprised to hear is that Samsung can do this to any of its TVs, regardless of where they are in the world. The company admitted as much in its latest Samsung Newsroom post detailing how the TVs in South Africa were stolen and then disabled.

The technology is called TV Block and it's "pre-loaded on all Samsung TV products." Whenever a TV is confirmed as being stolen, Samsung logs the serial number of the TV and then waits for it to be connected to the internet. At that point a Samsung server is connected to by default, the serial number is checked, and if it's on the list, "the blocking system is implemented, disabling all the television functions."

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday August 25, @07:36AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday August 25, @07:36AM (#1170703)

    Don't connect your TV to the Internet, or if you've got a hot Samsung TV make sure that all of Samsung's IPs are blocked on your router.

  • (Score: 2) by Opportunist on Wednesday August 25, @07:37AM

    by Opportunist (5545) on Wednesday August 25, @07:37AM (#1170705)

    Why would I want to buy something that someone else can trash at a whim? It sounds kinda counter intuitive.

