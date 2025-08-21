from the quantum-crystals dept.
How a simple crystal could help pave the way to full-scale quantum computing:
[C]urrent quantum processors are relatively small in scale, with fewer than 100 qubits. [...] [But] realising globally significant applications will likely require processors with upwards of a million qubits.
[...] Currently, each qubit requires its own microwave control field. It is delivered to the quantum chip through a cable running from room temperature down to the bottom of the refrigerator at close to -273℃. Each cable brings heat with it, which must be removed before it reaches the quantum processor.
[...] An elegant solution to the challenge of how to deliver control signals to millions of spin qubits was proposed in the late 1990s. The idea of “global control” was simple: broadcast a single microwave control field across the entire quantum processor.
[...] In our work we show that a component known as a dielectric resonator could finally allow this. The dielectric resonator is a small, transparent crystal which traps microwaves for a short period of time.
[...] In our experiment, we used the dielectric resonator to generate a control field over an area that could contain up to four million qubits. The quantum chip used in this demonstration was a device with two qubits. We were able to show the microwaves produced by the crystal could flip the spin state of each one.
Also at ZDNet.
Journal Reference:
Ensar Vahapoglu, James P. Slack-Smith, Ross C. C. Leon, et al. Single-electron spin resonance in a nanoelectronic device using a global field [open], Science Advances (DOI: 10.1126/sciadv.abg9158)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday August 25, @01:45PM
But is this New Age physics?