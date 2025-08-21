Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

How a Simple Crystal Could Help Pave the Way to Full-Scale Quantum Computing

posted by requerdanos on Wednesday August 25, @01:02PM   Printer-friendly [Skip to comment(s)]
from the quantum-crystals dept.
Science

upstart writes:

How a simple crystal could help pave the way to full-scale quantum computing:

[C]urrent quantum processors are relatively small in scale, with fewer than 100 qubits. [...] [But] realising globally significant applications will likely require processors with upwards of a million qubits.

[...] Currently, each qubit requires its own microwave control field. It is delivered to the quantum chip through a cable running from room temperature down to the bottom of the refrigerator at close to -273℃. Each cable brings heat with it, which must be removed before it reaches the quantum processor.

[...] An elegant solution to the challenge of how to deliver control signals to millions of spin qubits was proposed in the late 1990s. The idea of “global control” was simple: broadcast a single microwave control field across the entire quantum processor.

[...] In our work we show that a component known as a dielectric resonator could finally allow this. The dielectric resonator is a small, transparent crystal which traps microwaves for a short period of time.

[...] In our experiment, we used the dielectric resonator to generate a control field over an area that could contain up to four million qubits. The quantum chip used in this demonstration was a device with two qubits. We were able to show the microwaves produced by the crystal could flip the spin state of each one.

Also at ZDNet.

Journal Reference:
Ensar Vahapoglu, James P. Slack-Smith, Ross C. C. Leon, et al. Single-electron spin resonance in a nanoelectronic device using a global field [open], Science Advances (DOI: 10.1126/sciadv.abg9158)

Original Submission


«  World’s Fastest-Accelerating Coaster Suspended Because Riders Keep Breaking Their Bones
How a Simple Crystal Could Help Pave the Way to Full-Scale Quantum Computing | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 1 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday August 25, @01:45PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday August 25, @01:45PM (#1170809)

    But is this New Age physics?

(1)