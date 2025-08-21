Stories
Hubble Captures a Stunning 'Einstein Ring'

posted by martyb on Wednesday August 25, @09:24PM   Printer-friendly [Skip to comment(s)]
from the gravitational-lensing dept.
Science

LabRat writes:

Hubble Captures a Stunning 'Einstein Ring' Magnifying The Depths of The Universe:

Gravity is the weird, mysterious glue that binds the Universe together, but that's not the limit of its charms. We can also leverage the way it warps space-time to see distant objects that would be otherwise much more difficult to make out.

This is called gravitational lensing, an effect predicted by Einstein, and it's beautifully illustrated in a new release from the Hubble Space Telescope.

In the center in the image is a shiny, near-perfect ring with what appear to be four bright spots threaded along it, looping around two more points with a golden glow.

This is called an Einstein ring, and those bright dots are not six galaxies, but three: the two in the middle of the ring, and one quasar behind it, its light distorted and magnified as it passes through the gravitational field of the two foreground galaxies.

[...] You can download a wallpaper-sized version of the above image on ESA's website.

Original Submission


