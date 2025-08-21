Stories
When America Had an Atomic Mecha Warrior Robot

posted by requerdanos on Thursday August 26, @12:15AM   Printer-friendly [Skip to comment(s)]
from the interesting-even-if-not-recent-news dept.
owl writes:

Iron Man’s got NOTHING on this beast.

27 feet tall. 77 tons. Lead, steel, and glass armor almost two feet thick. A 500 horsepower supercharger engine. Able to withstand 3,000 times more radiation than a human. Mighty claws able to tear, rend, and shred steel with 85,000 pounds of force…yet nimble enough to balance an egg on a spoon.

It took the Air Force Special Weapons Center three years and $1.5 million (roughly $15 million in 2021) to build this real-life science fiction warrior—nicknamed the “Beetle”—for a specific purpose: to service the country’s first nuclear-powered bomber.

[...] More than anything, the Beetle demonstrated the tremendous advances robotic manipulators made in practical applications. This directly lead to the invention of RUM [PDF link] in 1960 (Remote Underwater Manipulator), which could crawl along the ocean bed 20,000 feet from the surface. The lessons learned in testing and improving Beetle and RUM lead to their prized relative in 1964: the Deep Sea Vehicle (DSV) Alvin. Among Alvin’s stunning exploits... being the first manned sub to explore the Titanic in 1986.

  • (Score: 2) by hendrikboom on Thursday August 26, @12:31AM (1 child)

    by hendrikboom (1125) on Thursday August 26, @12:31AM (#1171030) Homepage Journal

    I misread
            Remote Underwater Manipulator
    as
            Remote Underwear Manipulator.

    • (Score: 2) by Tork on Thursday August 26, @12:51AM

      by Tork (3914) on Thursday August 26, @12:51AM (#1171040)
      Oh yeah the first time I saw one of those it was a remark on a forum to the tune of: "Proof BSG is better than Firefly: More than one season." Almost in unison a bunch of panties all over cyberspace bunched up!
