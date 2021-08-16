Jeff Bezos's spaceflight company has lost "at least 17" high-ranking staffers in recent months, reports say.

Jeff Bezos might have felt triumphant when he rocketed toward the edge of space last month, but apparently the same can't be said about other employees at Blue Origin. On Friday, CNBC was first to report that over a dozen engineers had left Bezos's company in recent weeks, with some departing for high-ranking roles at rival spaceflight outfits.

[....] A Blue Origin spokesperson told CNBC that, in spite of the turnover, the company was growing at a rapid pace, adding 850 people to its headcount in 2020 alone and adding another 650 so far this year. "We continue to fill out major leadership roles in manufacturing, quality, engine design, and vehicle design," they said. "It's a team we're building and we have great talent."

Still, these high-profile departures are a good reminder that the business of space can be a hard one to break into, even for the billionaire founder of Amazon.