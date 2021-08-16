Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Blue Origin Employees Are Jumping Ship

posted by Fnord666 on Thursday August 26, @02:01PM   Printer-friendly [Skip to comment(s)]
from the rats-and-sinking-suborbital-joyrides dept.
Business

DannyB writes:

Blue Origin Employees Are Jumping Ship

Jeff Bezos's spaceflight company has lost "at least 17" high-ranking staffers in recent months, reports say.

Jeff Bezos might have felt triumphant when he rocketed toward the edge of space last month, but apparently the same can't be said about other employees at Blue Origin. On Friday, CNBC was first to report that over a dozen engineers had left Bezos's company in recent weeks, with some departing for high-ranking roles at rival spaceflight outfits.

[....] A Blue Origin spokesperson told CNBC that, in spite of the turnover, the company was growing at a rapid pace, adding 850 people to its headcount in 2020 alone and adding another 650 so far this year. "We continue to fill out major leadership roles in manufacturing, quality, engine design, and vehicle design," they said. "It's a team we're building and we have great talent."

Still, these high-profile departures are a good reminder that the business of space can be a hard one to break into, even for the billionaire founder of Amazon.

It's not that nobody wants to work for your company. It's just that they don't want to work for you.

Original Submission


«  Seawater Could Provide Nearly Unlimited Amounts of Critical Battery Material
Blue Origin Employees Are Jumping Ship | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 4 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 4, Insightful) by legont on Thursday August 26, @02:06PM

    by legont (4179) on Thursday August 26, @02:06PM (#1171162)

    It's not that nobody wants to work for your company. It's just that they don't want to work for you.

    Yes, exactly.

    --
    "Wealth is the relentless enemy of understanding" - John Kenneth Galbraith.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday August 26, @02:18PM (2 children)

    by Anonymous Coward on Thursday August 26, @02:18PM (#1171164)

    Taking a page from late GE CEO Jack Welch fire the bottom 10%
    https://www.inc.com/jason-aten/amazons-controversial-hire-to-fire-practice-reveals-a-brutal-truth-about-management.html [inc.com]

    • (Score: 1, Touché) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday August 26, @02:31PM

      by Anonymous Coward on Thursday August 26, @02:31PM (#1171165)

      Except it's the high-ranking employees who are resigning to work at better companies now that their former boss has returned from "space" alive.

    • (Score: 3, Insightful) by Thexalon on Thursday August 26, @02:54PM

      by Thexalon (636) on Thursday August 26, @02:54PM (#1171168)

      Except that this isn't management deciding who the worst performers are and firing them, this is the people who think they can get a better deal elsewhere quitting to get a better deal elsewhere.

      --
      The inverse of "I told you so" is "Nobody could have predicted"
(1)