FAA to review Boeing employee reports of pressure over safety issues:
The Federal Aviation Administration is launching a broad review of how Boeing Co. employees handle safety matters on the agency's behalf after some company engineers said they face undue pressure, according to an agency letter and people familiar with the matter.
An FAA survey conducted this year found 35% of a small sample of certain Boeing employees reported problems including pressure and hurdles to transparency, according to an Aug. 19 agency letter to Boeing. Some surveyed employees, who are part of a group empowered by the agency to assist its work, said they encountered difficulties in being transparent with regulators, according to the letter, which was viewed by The Wall Street Journal.
U.S. aviation regulators have long relied on aerospace-company employees to act on their behalf for performing certain tasks, such as signing off on certain safety assessments or approving aircraft for delivery. The problems cited by Boeing employees in the survey "indicate the environment does not support independence" of those who are empowered to act on the agency's behalf, according to the letter, which was signed by Ian Won, acting manager of the FAA's Boeing oversight office in the Seattle area.
A Boeing spokeswoman said the company takes "these matters with the utmost seriousness" and is working to bolster the independence of its employees who work on the FAA's behalf.
"We have consistently reinforced with our team that delegated authority is a privilege and that we must work every day to be trusted with the responsibility," she said. Boeing has directed that its FAA delegates "must be accorded the same respect and deference that is shown to our regulator."
The Chicago-based aerospace giant has faced setbacks in recent years related to engineering and quality issues with various commercial, military and space programs.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday August 26, @10:51PM
The sad truth is that lying (or pressuring people into doing it for you) is still the cheapest way to get "results" "quickly".
As soon as someone - from lowest peon to CEO - cares more about their personal well-being than safety/company success/tax honesty/whatever you will see exactly this happening. Been there, done that, got the depression.
Of course that is only sustainable until it suddenly stops, but with a few more lies/pressure you can still go one reporting cycle further along .... much easier than doing it right in the first place, or even cleaning up your sh*** afterwards. Company finally going to shambles? Just bad-mouth someone else into being the scapegoat. See, lying a little bit more wasn't so hard, was it, and it was also really useful, wasn't it? Now you have the golden parachute, and perfect references, while the engineer with his expensive "ethics" got his rightful reward for standing in the way of you appearing superman to your boss. Who cares about 300 dead passengers 5 years down the line when you can get a promotion out of it now (cost reduction 4% of total program value!!! several million!) and be blameless later?
And be sure of one thing: after 10000 years (give or take) of civilization, at least half the populace *still* hasn't got the general message that "me first and fuck the world" isn't even good for them themselves ...