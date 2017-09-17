from the confidence++ dept.
Science Shows Attractiveness Pays Off at Work – But There's a Trick To Level the Playing Field:
Beautiful people are more likely to get hired, receive better performance evaluations and get paid more—but it's not just because of their good looks, according to new research from the University at Buffalo School of Management.
The study [...] found that while a "beauty premium" exists across professions, it's partially because attractive people develop distinct traits as a result of how the world responds to their attractiveness. They build a greater sense of power and have more opportunities to improve nonverbal communication skills throughout their lives.
[...] "What we found was that while good looking people have a greater sense of power and are better nonverbal communicators, their less-attractive peers can level the playing field during the hiring process by adopting a powerful posture."
[...] In the second study, the researchers asked certain participants to strike a 'power pose' by standing with their feet shoulder-width apart, hands on hips, chest out and chin up during their pitch. With this technique, the less attractive people were able to match the level of nonverbal presence that their more attractive counterparts displayed naturally.
Journal Reference:
Min-Hsuan Tu, Elisabeth K. Gilbert, Joyce E. Bono. Is beauty more than skin deep? Attractiveness, power, and nonverbal presence in evaluations of hirability, Personnel Psychology (DOI: 10.1111/peps.12469)
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Friday August 27, @02:46PM (2 children)
I thought this "power pose" idea had been debunked as not reproducible, i.e., total bullshit.
(Score: 2) by Common Joe on Friday August 27, @02:58PM
I hadn't heard this, but a quick Google search shows that that seems to be the case: First Link in Search [sciencedaily.com]
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Friday August 27, @03:03PM
Not being reproducible is not the same thing as being bullshit. Often times it is bullshit, but often times it's a matter of not having an adequate way of measuring or the effect is genuinely small. It's particularly problematic in psychology, where you have to be particularly careful about introducing things just by virtue of people knowing that they're in an experiment.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday August 27, @03:48PM
https://link.springer.com/article/10.1007/BF00288309 [springer.com]