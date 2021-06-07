from the get-the-worm^W-word-out! dept.
More people are poisoning themselves with horse-deworming drug to thwart COVID:
Prior to the pandemic, ivermectin had been used for decades to prevent and treat parasitic infections in people and animals. At low concentrations, the drug interferes with specific ion channels that are found in parasitic nematode worms, but not in people or animals. The ion channel disruption in nematodes results in paralysis and keeps the worms from feeding and reproducing. As such, ivermectin is routinely used in small animals, such as dogs and cats, to prevent heartworm infections. In large livestock animals—including cattle, horses, pigs, and sheep—it's used as a deworming drug.
In humans, the FDA has approved ivermectin tablets to treat conditions caused by parasitic intestinal worms as well as topical formulations for some external parasites, like head lice. But it's critical to note that the ivermectin drugs available to people involve relatively small doses and are in formulations known to be safe for human use. The over-the-counter livestock drugs, on the other hand, are not formulated for human use and have much larger doses for the animals' much larger bodies. At higher concentrations, ivermectin begins to interfere with not just nematode ion channels, but other types of critical channels in humans and animals, like neurotransmitter channels. This can be extremely dangerous.
[...] But the petri dish data has yet to translate into any convincing clinical data that the drug is actually useful against COVID-19 in whole people. Studies in humans have been small and produced inconsistent results. Meta-analyses aimed at weeding out potential clinical benefits have struggled with faulty data, and some have been retracted.
Additionally, researchers have reason to doubt that further research will prove ivermectin is effective against COVID-19. As the National Institutes of Health notes in its clinical guidance, drug studies suggest that getting blood concentrations of ivermectin high enough to replicate the SARS-CoV-2-thwarting effects seen in petri dishes would "require administration of doses up to 100-fold higher than those approved for use in humans."
All of this hasn't stopped COVID misinformation mills on the Internet from promoting the drug—and people from buying into it. The FDA has been warning of misuse for months. But amid the surge in the delta coronavirus variant, ivermectin misuse has escalated to alarming levels.
[...] In a health alert Thursday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warned that prescriptions for ivermectin have skyrocketed this month. And people unable to get a prescription for the drug have resorted to buying the over-the-counter livestock drugs, clearing out supplies in farming stores. In turn, poison control centers have seen a spike in ivermectin-related calls in recent weeks, and reports of serious illnesses from overdoses have also increased.
See, also: c|net and In The Pipeline.
(Score: 2, Insightful) by Runaway1956 on Friday August 27, @11:11PM (1 child)
People will snort, huff, inhale, inject, lick, eat, or insert into their anus anything that makes them "feel good". Presently, the number one Feel Good is produced by Pfizer. Now, just leave those Ivermectin junkies alone!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday August 27, @11:19PM
Pfizer and the other vaccines actually will prevent you from getting sick, you dipshit.
(Score: 1, Flamebait) by Tork on Friday August 27, @11:14PM
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday August 27, @11:38PM
Ben Collins provided an excellent summary, tl;dr is that it's America Frontline Doctors. Grifters gotta grift.
Copypaste [twitter.com], in case you don't feel like adding to their tracking:
First off, they really are eating horse dewormer. It tastes terrible. Some mix it into jam to eat it on toast. Others have asked about... more drastic actions. After all, they think ivermectin horse gel will their life, and their doctor won’t prescribe it. How did we get here?
Let's flash back to last year. Remember those pro-Trump doctors who had an extremely viral video that said hydroxychloroquine “cured” COVID-19? Then-President Trump retweeted it. It had millions of views before it was pulled from Facebook. That was America’s Frontline Doctors.
If you know America’s Frontline Doctors, it’s probably because of Dr. Stella Immanuel [thedailybeast.com]. She became famous because, before claiming hydroxychloroquine cures COVID, she said ovarian cysts came from sex with demons. Trump called her “very impressive.”
America’s Frontline Doctors was founded by Simone Gold, who spent the last year barnstorming churches and schools, insisting COVID vaccines cannot be trusted. She’s become wildly influential with antivaxxers in the process. She has over 300k followers on [ twitter ].
Over the last year, as HCQ failed to become the miracle cure America’s Frontline Doctors claimed, antivaxxers became obsessed with COVID therapeutics. They're largely experimental cocktails from countries that didn’t have—but wanted—vaccine access. Some included Ivermectin.
Antivaxx groups on Facebook and Reddit wanted ivermectin. Doctors wouldn’t prescribe it. Members did whack-a-mole with telehealth providers, trying to get doctors to sign off on scripts. But one reliably obliged: SpeakWithAnMD, who partners with… America’s Frontline Doctors.
SpeakWithAnMD offered $90 COVID consultations with MDs from America’s Frontline Doctors. The cost of the ivermectin or hydroxychloroquine isn’t included, but, conveniently, they partner with a pharmacy who will ship it to your door!
We got a hold of the intake form for a SpeakWithAnMD doctor. One part of the questionnaire asks: “What medication do you prefer?” The user is then presented with three options: ivermectin, hydroxychloroquine, or not sure.
This got out of hand fast. SpeakWithAnMD now hits you with a prompt warning of long wait times due to "overwhelming demand." Antivaxxers were worried about family members dying of COVID, and they were told ivermectin cured it. They were getting really impatient.
This is how people started eating horse goo. [ image of many Bimectin packages, text: "When cases ramp up in the fall and we don't have any approved treatments, I'll be ready to save as many people as I can" ]
Antivaxxers started imploring each other to go to pet stores, claiming the horse and people Ivermectin are the same. They started sharing tips on how to eat the gel kind. They started hoarding it. They started to wonder if maybe, without medical supervision, they had OD’d on it.
To evade what they believed to be incoming Facebook and Reddit bans, some ivermectin fans started to ask how much their “horse" weighs, so it didn’t look like they were giving out medical advice.
So that's how we ended up here. Ivermectin fans on Facebook, complaining about wait times and high drug prices, got fed up with America’s Frontline Doctors, who sold them conspiracy and the fake cure. So they went to the feed store, to eat the horse goo, because it's cheaper.
There is one final plot twist. America’s Frontline Doctors founder Simone Gold was indicted and is awaiting trial... for her role in the Capitol Riot on January 6th. Out on personal recognizance, she was on the speaker lineup for an antivaxx rally in LA on Saturday.