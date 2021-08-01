from the carmageddon dept.
You often hear people say that the definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results. I bring this up because of an interesting—if infuriating—thread I read this morning about Texas' plan to widen I-35 as it cuts through the heart of Austin.
Unsurprisingly, the state wants to build more lanes, which it thinks will ease congestion. At some points, this could leave I-35 as much as 20 lanes wide; this will require bulldozing dozens of businesses along the way. An alternative that would have buried 12 lanes of the highway in two levels of underground tunnels was apparently considered too costly.
But it would be wrong to single out this 8-mile proposal as an outlier.
[...] The infuriating bit is that the evidence is pretty clear: these are deeply misguided policies. While it seems intuitive that the solution to three lanes of gridlock is to spread the same number of cars over four lanes, it fails because of a phenomenon called induced demand.
Reducing traffic might make sense if the only variable were the number of road lanes. But it isn't—as Ray Kinsella was told in Field of Dreams, "If you build it, they will come." Except this time, "they" refers to more cars. When people know a particular route is congested, some of them will choose not to drive. But once you tell everyone that you've added more lanes to that road, that latent demand has an outlet—at which point the traffic jams return, but now with even more cars in them.
(Score: 2) by bradley13 on Saturday August 28, @11:39AM
It sounds counterintuitive, but it is definitely true: expanding traffic-carrying capacity of roads only produces more traffic. A fairly recent example here (where we also have hugely efficient public transport): Zurich had one road that was jammed with commuters going from one side of the city to the other. They built a bypass. Traffic was much better for about 6 months. Now the bypass is bumper-to-bumper traffic at peak times, and so is the old road. It's hard to imagine where all the traffic came from, seeing as Zurich hasn't gotten significantly larger, but there it is.
The better solution in the long-term is to try to guide development, to reduce the need to commute. Force the businesses to locate themselves nearer to where people live. Zone residential areas close to businesses. Ensure that the housing includes a mix of houses and apartments, preferably intermingled, so that all types of employees have housing choices near their jobs. If some people insist on living far away from where they work, that's fundamentally their problem.
I've lived in Austin, so I know the situation. I-35 runs through the center of the city, including a portion that is already double-decked. It is directly surrounded by housing and businesses. Expanding it would could a fortune, because you would have to buy up all of that expensive real estate. Which would displace a lot of people and businesses, probably making the commuting situation worse rather than better.
