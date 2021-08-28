Stories
China Set to Begin First Trials of Thorium Molten Salt Nuclear Reactor

wirelessduck writes:

https://www.abc.net.au/news/2021-08-28/china-thorium-molten-salt-nuclear-reactor-energy/100351932

Scientists in China are about to turn on for the first time an experimental reactor that's believed by some to be the Holy Grail of nuclear energy — safer, cheaper and with less potential for weaponisation.

Construction on the thorium-based molten salt reactor was expected to be finished this month with the first tests to begin as early as September, according to a statement from the Gansu provincial government.

  Anonymous Coward on Sunday August 29, @02:03AM

    ..and more economical at mining and destroying the planet.

