Astra Rocket 3.3 launch fails - SpaceNews:
WASHINGTON — Astra's third attempt to reach orbit failed Aug. 28 when its Rocket 3.3 vehicle struggled to get off the launch pad and eventually failed in flight.
The small launch vehicle, designated LV0006 by Astra, ignited its five first-stage engines at about 6:35 p.m. Eastern from Pacific Spaceport Complex – Alaska on Kodiak Island. Various issues, including taking additional time to load propellant and update software configurations, delayed the launch from the opening of the window at 4 p.m. Eastern.
The rocket, instead of immediately ascending vertically, tipped and moved sideways, hovering just about the ground. It took nearly 20 seconds for the sideways motion to stop, at which point the rocket started to ascend.
The rocket continued going up until about two and a half minutes after liftoff, near the end of the first-stage burn. Onboard video broadcast on the launch webcast showed the engines shutting down and the vehicle tumbling, with a call to "terminate" heard on the launch audio.
The company did not immediately provide additional information about the cause of the failure. "Today, after a successful launch and liftoff, Astra's launch vehicle experienced an anomaly in flight," Chris Kemp, co-founder and chief executive of Astra, said in a brief message at the end of the launch webcast.
"While we regret we were unable to accomplish all mission objectives for the Space Force, our team captured a tremendous amount of data from the flight," he added, stating that the company would work with the Federal Aviation Administration, which licensed this launch, to investigate the failure.
(Score: 4, Funny) by drussell on Sunday August 29, @04:08PM
For a failure, it was a pretty impressive feat...
I had a good laugh at some of the comments on Scott Manley's coverage video, like:
The SpaceX vs SpaceY joke in there gave me a good chuckle, too...
Keep goin' there, Astra... You're obviously on the right track! :)
(Score: 4, Informative) by Snotnose on Sunday August 29, @04:10PM
1 of the 5 engines failed at takeoff, so the thrust to weight ratio was 1:1. In other words, it wasn't going up. Instead, it moved (presumably) in the direction of the failed engine, which is why it went sideways. As it burned fuel the thrust to weight ratio got better and it slowly started going up.
What's amazing is the control hardware/software kept the thing upright when it couldn't climb. That data, plus the data from the 4 working engines, gave Astra a lot of useful information.
Track down the video on YouTube, it's actually pretty funny to watch it move sideways. The RSO had balls of steel to not destroy the rocket seconds after launch.
(Score: 3, Informative) by choose another one on Sunday August 29, @04:18PM
Scott Manley's analysis video is very informative, well worth a watch:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x2jU5W4ehPE [youtube.com]
The comments are also good, but that's already been covered above :-)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday August 29, @04:37PM
Why does every space company have to apparently start over and figure it out from scratch? Is it like software development? I mean, how many times can you get excited about someone doing the same thing people did 50+ years ago. It would be like getting excited about a FORTRAN loop that multiplies a 2x2 matrix. Yay?