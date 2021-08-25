Egyptians Discover Fossil Of New Amphibious Whale
Arthur T Knackerbracket has processed the following story:
Egyptian scientists have discovered the fossil of a new species of amphibious whale that dates back 43 million years, a member of the research team said.
"This is a species that was not known" previously, said Hesham Sallam, an Egyptian palaeontologist from the team.
"This is the first time that an Arab research team, specifically an Egyptian one, is in charge of documenting such a discovery," he said on television late Thursday.
The fossil was found in the Fayum region, a part of Egypt that was once covered by sea and is home to Whale Valley, a UNESCO World Heritage site.
The newly discovered species, which was more than three metres (10 feet) long and weighed about 600 kilograms (about 1,320 pounds), has been named Phiomicetus anubis.
Researchers Discover Remains of Four-legged Amphibious Whale in Egypt's Fayoum - Daily News Egypt
Researchers discover remains of four-legged amphibious whale in Egypt's Fayoum - Daily News Egypt:
The new Egyptian whale was named Phiomicetus Anubis in honour of the name of the Fayoum oasis – the place from which its fossils were extracted – while the species "Anubis" was named after the god of death and mummification in the ancient Egyptian civilisation, to give the purely Egyptian character to the discovery.
Phiomicetus Anubis was one of the fiercest creatures at the time in which it lived tens of millions of years ago, when a large sector of Egyptian lands was covered by a vast and ancient water surface, the Great Mediterranean Sea or the "Sea of Tethys", where ancient marine creatures and predators lived for millions of years before their arrival.
Environmental changes led to the extinction of many of these species, including the ancestors of whales
[...] The new whale is considered the oldest whale discovered in Africa, and was distinguished by the strength of its teeth and jaw, as its bite was so strong that it exceeded the fatal bite of a crocodile. It was also distinguished by strong smell and hearing abilities, similar to mammals that live on land.
The fossils included a large part of the bones of the skull, some bones of the thorax, and parts of the lower jaw. The anatomical characteristics of the whale revealed that it was characterised by great predatory skills, strong and huge jaw muscles, which enabled it to dominate the environment in which it lived at the time.
(Score: 2) by MostCynical on Sunday August 29, @09:29PM
somewhere between Pakecitas [nhm.ac.uk] and Ambulocetus [berkeley.edu], but larger?
Books are a poor substitute for female companionship, but they are easier to find. P Rothfuss “The Wise Man's Fear"