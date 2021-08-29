The Ministry of Antiquities in Cairo has discovered a statue of Alexander the Great within an ancient "residential and commercial zone" in Alexandria that they believe was a trade center in the region during the Ptolemaic period. The archaeologists made their discovery after 9 months of excavations.

The team discovered molds for statues of Alexander the Great at the site as well as an alabaster bust of the iconic ancient leader. Also amongst these items were materials for creating amulets for warriors.

As they explored this area of Alexandria, known as the al-Shatby neighborhoud, "the mission found a large network of tunnel tanks painted in pink for storing rain, flood and groundwater to be used during the draught [sic - drought] time" said Mostafa Waziri, the Secretary-General of the Supreme Council of Antiquities of Egypt to the Xinhua news agency.

Waziri further explained the lay out of the town: "it was composed of a main street and several branch roads that are all connected with a sanitation network."

He believes that the area was active from the 2nd century B.C. to the 4th century A.D. Waziri also noted that the team found an array of pottery pots, coins, plates, fishing tools, and rest houses for travelers. The ruins of the area's buildings combined with the artifacts found there have led the team to believe that the town had a lively market that sold pots and had workshops for the construction of statues, amulets, and other items.