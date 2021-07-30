from the are-laws-of-thermodynamics-overrated? dept.
Eternal Change for No Energy: A Time Crystal Finally Made Real:
In a preprint posted online Thursday night, researchers at Google in collaboration with physicists at Stanford, Princeton and other universities say that they have used Google's quantum computer to demonstrate a genuine "time crystal." In addition, a separate research group claimed earlier this month to have created a time crystal in a diamond.
A novel phase of matter that physicists have strived to realize for many years, a time crystal is an object whose parts move in a regular, repeating cycle, sustaining this constant change without burning any energy.
"The consequence is amazing: You evade the second law of thermodynamics," said Roderich Moessner, director of the Max Planck Institute for the Physics of Complex Systems in Dresden, Germany, and a co-author on the Google paper. That's the law that says disorder always increases.
Time crystals are also the first objects to spontaneously break "time-translation symmetry," the usual rule that a stable object will remain the same throughout time. A time crystal is both stable and ever-changing, with special moments that come at periodic intervals in time.
[...] "This is just this completely new and exciting space that we're working in now," said Vedika Khemani, a condensed matter physicist now at Stanford who co-discovered the novel phase while she was a graduate student and co-authored the new paper with the Google team.
Journal Reference:
Mi, Xiao, Ippoliti, Matteo, Quintana, Chris, et al. Observation of Time-Crystalline Eigenstate Order on a Quantum Processor, (DOI: https://arxiv.org/abs/2107.13571)
(Score: 2) by Tork on Monday August 30, @10:25PM (6 children)
Like putting too much air into a balloon. Make it so.
Slashdolt Logic: "24 year old jokes about sharks and lasers are +5, Funny." 💩
(Score: 3, Insightful) by fustakrakich on Monday August 30, @10:29PM (4 children)
quantum simulation platform
Ok, we paid the ransom. Do I get my dog back? REDЯUM
(Score: 2) by Tork on Monday August 30, @10:34PM (2 children)
Slashdolt Logic: "24 year old jokes about sharks and lasers are +5, Funny." 💩
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday August 30, @11:06PM (1 child)
Like a balloon, when something bad happens!
(Score: 2) by Tork on Monday August 30, @11:21PM
Slashdolt Logic: "24 year old jokes about sharks and lasers are +5, Funny." 💩
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday August 30, @11:35PM
Reminds me of my early exposure to a SPICE electronic circuit analyzer...
I designed an absolutely perfect voltage reference.
I built it. It worked almost as good as the simple standard op amp stabilized zener circuit, was far more complicated, used five times more parts, required precision low tempco resistors.
In other words, wild goose chase.
Moral and lesson learned...math is exact, but my models are not.
(Score: 2) by krishnoid on Monday August 30, @10:34PM
I'm sure everyone knows the Futurama reference, but just in case [youtu.be].