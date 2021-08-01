Stories
Microsoft May Withhold Security Updates from Unsupported Windows 11 PCs

posted by martyb on Tuesday August 31, @09:28AM
There are still a lot of question marks about running Windows 11 on unsupported hardware. We know that Microsoft won't go to extraordinary lengths to keep you from running it, we know that the new OS won't be offered to older PCs automatically using Windows Update, and we know that although Microsoft's preferred security settings can degrade performance on older hardware, those settings still won't be the defaults for new installs. But now, Microsoft has added another question to that list: Will unsupported PCs be able to get updates?

The company hasn't out and out refused to offer updates for PCs that don't meet the official requirements, but Microsoft told the Verge that old PCs running Windows 11 wouldn't be "entitled" to Windows Updates, including security and driver updates. Assuming Windows 11 receives major updates once every six months or so, as Windows 10 does, those releases may also need to be installed manually on unsupported computers.

  • (Score: 2) by Opportunist on Tuesday August 31, @09:34AM

    by Opportunist (5545) on Tuesday August 31, @09:34AM (#1172766)

    My job in IT-security is secured for at least another decade!

    Thanks, MS. Or as I lovingly call you, my eternal job security.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday August 31, @09:50AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday August 31, @09:50AM (#1172768)

    "Et Alors?"

