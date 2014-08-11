'Charging room' system powers lights, phones, laptops without wires:
In a move that could one day free the world's countertops from their snarl of charging cords, researchers at the University of Michigan and University of Tokyo have developed a system to safely deliver electricity over the air, potentially turning entire buildings into wireless charging zones.
Detailed in a new study published in Nature Electronics, the technology can deliver 50 watts of power using magnetic fields.
Study author Alanson Sample, U-M professor of computer science and engineering, says that in addition to untethering phones and laptops, the technology could also power implanted medical devices and open new possibilities for mobile robotics in homes and manufacturing facilities. The team is also working on implementing the system in spaces that are smaller than room-size, for example a toolbox that charges tools placed inside it.
"This really ups the power of the ubiquitous computing world—you could put a computer in anything without ever having to worry about charging or plugging in," Sample said. "There are a lot of clinical applications as well; today's heart implants, for example, require a wire that runs from the pump through the body to an external power supply. This could eliminate that, reducing the risk of infection and improving patients' quality of life."
The team, led by researchers at the University of Tokyo, demonstrated the technology in a purpose-built aluminum test room measuring approximately 10 feet by 10 feet. They wirelessly powered lamps, fans and cell phones that could draw current from anywhere in the room regardless of the placement of people and furniture.
The system is a major improvement over previous attempts at wireless charging systems, which used potentially harmful microwave radiation or required devices to be placed on dedicated charging pads, the researchers say. Instead, it uses a conductive surface on room walls and a conductive pole to generate magnetic fields.
Devices harness the magnetic field with wire coils, which can be integrated into electronics like cell phones. The researchers say the system could easily be scaled up to larger structures like factories or warehouses while still meeting existing safety guidelines for exposure to electromagnetic fields.
Journal Reference:
Takuya Sasatani, Alanson P. Sample, Yoshihiro Kawahara. Room-scale magnetoquasistatic wireless power transfer using a cavity-based multimode resonator, Nature Electronics (DOI: 10.1038/s41928-021-00636-3)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday August 31, @03:04PM (2 children)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday August 31, @03:55PM (1 child)
At least it will cure your depression.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Transcranial_magnetic_stimulation [wikipedia.org]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday August 31, @04:14PM
(Score: 2) by richtopia on Tuesday August 31, @03:29PM (2 children)
If your Aunt is concerned with EMF today, just wait for this room to be commercialized.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday August 31, @03:38PM (1 child)
My mom wouldn’t even walk in front of an in-use infrared tv remote
(Score: 2) by maxwell demon on Tuesday August 31, @04:10PM
In that case, she really should avoid being near to anything hot. Indeed, she should be glad that incandescent light bulbs are forbidden now, as they sent out infrared radiation as well; indeed much more than visible light. And actually, that's even the reason why they got forbidden (although that wasn't because of any imaginary health issues with infrared radiation, but simply because for light bulbs all that infrared was just wasted energy).
The Tao of math: The numbers you can count are not the real numbers.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday August 31, @03:54PM (1 child)
Wireless power is very inefficient and if they are limiting this to safe levels then the total power available can't be very much.
(Score: 2) by Tork on Tuesday August 31, @04:25PM
(Score: 2) by PiMuNu on Tuesday August 31, @04:12PM
TFA doesn't say anything about frequency but it *does* say that the room is a resonator. The TM010 mode in a cylinder measuring 3 metres diameter (10 ft) is about 100 MHz. I guess the walls are loaded with dielectric or ferrite - TFA calls them "lumped capacitors" - to decrease the frequency? Reducing the effective speed of light in the walls, hence making the room effective size much bigger? The point being Maxwell's equations say dB/dt = Curl(E); so if the frequency is high most of the energy has to be stored in the electric field, whereas if the frequency is low most of the energy can be stored in the magnetic field. Magnetic field has less stringent regulatory requirements - though probably because effect of magnetic fields is not so well-studied.
Can one build a pick-up that is the size of a phone, for this low frequency?
Probably being thick!
(Score: 2) by maxwell demon on Tuesday August 31, @04:20PM
What exactly do they mean when they say “safe”? I wouldn't fear any effect on my body, but I would fear effects on electronic devices designed without considering the possibility of such a charging field. Such devices could well contain some conducting loops that were not meant to generate power. For example, would it be safe for someone with a pacemaker to enter such a room? Could radio antennas in such rooms pick up enough energy to damage the receiver circuit? Would it be safe to use my existing cell phone in that room? What about my laptop?
The Tao of math: The numbers you can count are not the real numbers.