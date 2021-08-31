from the elevated-hopes dept.
Humans have relied on forests and trees -- for shelter, food, and fuel -- from the earliest times. As technology has advanced, timber has been utilized for buildings, ships, and railroads. And now we may be on the verge of taking wood into space.
[...] [Wood] is considerably more sustainable than advanced alternatives, and its disposal -- especially when dropped from orbit into the upper atmosphere -- is complete and without harmful byproducts.
Moreover, earlier investigations -- in earth-bound labs -- have demonstrated wood's surprising ability to withstand a wide range of temperatures, from -150 to 150 degrees Celsius. Simulated near-vacuum conditions also resulted in negligible structural deterioration of the wood.
[...] "Wood's ability to withstand simulated low earth orbit -- or LEO -- conditions astounded us," explains Koji Murata, head of the space-wood research effort and member of the Biomaterials Design Lab at Kyoto University's graduate school of agriculture.
"We now want to see if we can accurately estimate the effects of the harsh LEO environment on organic materials."
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday August 31, @07:51PM
So who's up for making a Space Spruce Goose?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday August 31, @07:55PM
Aluminum or titanium has it beat.
(Score: 2) by drussell on Tuesday August 31, @08:07PM (1 child)
Wasn't the Bajoran lightship that Sisko built a replica of made partly of wood?
(Score: 1) by Catalyst on Tuesday August 31, @08:08PM
And that thing managed warpspeed somehow! lol
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday August 31, @08:15PM
Wood is used because it's cheap and abundant and easy to work with.
In space, almost all of the cost is from launch. Manufacturing costs are just not that much, and most of those are from high tech components rather than simple structural parts. Even something like the Webb Telescope is the exception that proves the rule : since it can't be serviced, everything has to be overdone to the nth degree, and it can't be serviced because it's too hard to get to it.
There are aspects of spacecraft that involve toxic materials, but those are things like fuel and batteries that wood can't replace. Aluminum isn't toxic.
And since about 85% of the mass of a launch is fuel, wood might be just about the least environmentally friendly option there is. A wooden thing weighing even 100 pounds more than a metal similar-thing means about 650 pounds more fuel burned and therefore CO2 released* (plus whatever environmental costs accrued in the production of the fuel).
It's an odd and idiosyncratic idea, but it isn't useful.
* Since rockets carry their own oxygen, mass of fuel is about the same as mass of emitted CO2, it doesn't increase like it does when you burn fuel using atmospheric oxygen
(Score: 2, Informative) by UncleBen on Tuesday August 31, @08:16PM (1 child)
AFAIK there was a series of Russian space vehicles that used wooden re-entry heat shields. Apparently, so too the Chinese.
Interesting trivia: the Vostok and Voshkod re-entry vehicles were spherical because they had no thrusters. Re-entry could happen at any orientation.
(Score: 2) by ElizabethGreene on Tuesday August 31, @09:00PM
In 1959 the US put a pair of monkeys into space in a capsule on the nose of a Jupiter missile. The recovered capsule is in the Huntsville space and rocket center. I've never found a source that says it definitively, but from visual examination the outer heat shield appears to be made of wood.
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Tuesday August 31, @08:29PM
In Europe they make buildings out of stone so that they will last for more than a thousand years. None of this wood that lasts maybe one hundred years.
How about taking stone into space?
Violence doesn't strike me as the best way to be persuasive or make an impact.