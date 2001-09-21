Liquid nitrogen shortage delays Landsat 9 launch - SpaceNews:
WASHINGTON — A one-week delay in the launch of the next Landsat satellite on an Atlas 5 is the result of a ripple effect in the supply chain caused by increased demand for liquid oxygen to treat COVID-19 patients.
NASA announced Aug. 27 that the launch of Landsat 9 on an Atlas 5 from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California had slipped a week, from Sept. 16 to no earlier than Sept. 23, because “pandemic demands for medical liquid oxygen have impacted the delivery of the needed liquid nitrogen supply.” Liquid nitrogen, or LN2, is used to create gaseous nitrogen needed to support launch site activities.
During an Aug. 31 virtual news briefing about the upcoming launch, Del Jenstrom, NASA Landsat 9 project manager, said the issue was not an overall lack of liquid nitrogen but instead a transportation issue.
“There’s plenty of liquid nitrogen in the Los Angeles area. The problem is they need some trucks to bring it up to Vandenberg,” he said. “Because of the pandemic, from what we understand, liquid oxygen deliveries have been paying much higher premiums than liquid nitrogen deliveries, and LN2 trucks have been converted to carry liquid oxygen.”
[...] Airgas, the company that handles the nitrogen supply at Vandenberg, is bringing in “a dozen or so” liquid nitrogen tankers from the Gulf Coast temporarily to increase deliveries. “We’re seeing a substantial increase of the number of LN2 deliveries to the base right now,” he said, “and as far as we know, based on latest reports, we’re on track to support our launch on Sept. 23.”
(Score: 3, Informative) by Runaway1956 on Wednesday September 01, @01:59AM (2 children)
TFA has the same title, we can't blame our editors. There is no shortage of nitrogen, there is a shortage of trucks capable of transporting compressed gases. Hospitals are demanding increased supplies of oxygen, so a lot of nitrogen tanks have been repurposed to carry oxygen.
The story says more tanks are on the way from the Gulf Coast - there's no indication how Hurricane Ida might affect that plan.
What I find a little odd is, Vandenburg doesn't have their own nitrogen generator. They aren't terribly complicated, and only modestly expensive. https://www.atlascopco.com/en-us/compressors/nitrogen-generators-landing [atlascopco.com] https://ph.parker.com/us/en/nitrogen-gas-generators [parker.com]
Vandenburg would probably want something much larger than I've operated - ours would probably take 2 to 3 days to fill a tractor-trailer tank.
Make an actual interesting, germane, and relevant point and you may get away with Flamebait - 'Zumi
(Score: 2) by krishnoid on Wednesday September 01, @02:11AM
Imma guess, "Do we have to make this a capital expenditure, going on the books with depreciation, ongoing maintenance and repair costs? Or can we just make them look like one-shot purchases [investopedia.com] every launch?"
Not an "income tax" consideration, but I bet they show up in different categories when it comes to their financial accounting and reporting.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday September 01, @02:25AM
The low launch cadence from the west coast means that you don't need cryogenics very often. Unless transportation is an issue then buying it off the market is the most cost effective way to do it. COVID has hit them with a double-whammy because layoffs last year reduced the driver pool and now there is a spike in demand. Hazmat rated drivers take time to hire and train so it will take a while to replace the losses even if enough trucks were available.