Rejected Internal Applicants Twice as Likely to Quit

posted by janrinok on Wednesday September 01, @03:05PM
Internal job applicants who face rejection are nearly twice as likely to leave their organizations than those who were either hired for an internal job or had not applied for a new job at all.

According to new research from JR Keller, assistant professor of human resource studies at the ILR School, firms can systematically reduce the likelihood that rejected candidates will exit by being strategic when considering which employees are interviewed.

[...] "A key insight from our work is that employees do not only apply for jobs they want right now; they also apply to learn about what jobs are more or less likely to be available to them in the future," Keller said. "Even if they are rejected today, an employee is more likely to stick around when they feel they have a decent shot at advancing to a new job tomorrow."

Journal Reference:
Kathryn Dlugos, JR Keller. Turned Down and Taking Off? Rejection and Turnover in Internal Talent Markets, Academy of Management Journal (DOI: 10.5465/amj.2018.1015)

  by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday September 01, @03:14PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday September 01, @03:14PM

    For this one, may I suggest "From the No-Shit-Sherlock Department"?

(1)