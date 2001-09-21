from the all-seeing-hat dept.
360-degree transparency for construction sites made simple:
MIT spinoff OpenSpace invented automated 360-degree video jobsite capture and mapping. "It's not exactly an amazing observation," says CEO Jeevan Kalanithi, "but a picture really is worth a thousand words."
In the world of real estate development, visual documentation of construction projects is critical. It aids in dispute resolution, prevents mistakes from being compounded, and allows for knowledge capture in case of change orders. Builders are often contractually obligated to document progress. Usually, this means hiring someone to walk the site and take photos of key areas once a month. These photos are then slapped in a binder or uploaded into a cloud storage service.
[...] Enter OpenSpace, a company that's propelling the construction of any built environment into the digital age. They've updated an essential idea by attaching an off-the-shelf 360-degree camera to a hard hat, and imbued it with cutting-edge computer vision, artificial intelligence, and data visualization software — not unlike the perception and navigation AI systems used in autonomous vehicles.
All you have to do is turn on the camera, tap "go" on the app, and walk the site. It's essentially passive; the OpenSpace Vision System does all the work, mapping site photos to site plans automatically. The complicated part happens under the hood, so to speak, meaning ease of use and streamlined simplicity for the end-user and a comprehensive visual record of the site, with 15-minute processing times, not hours or days, as is the case with some of their competitors.
"OpenSpace provides a living tool for managing just about everything on the job site. It isn't just an archive. Once you have this near-live view of your project, it changes the way people build by instilling a sense of ground truth, shared facts," says Kalanithi. "And it can be viewed from anywhere. It's like a time machine meets teleportation device for the job site."
[...] At the end of the day, the company is solving a tough computer vision problem: "Computer vision allows us to build tools for people that work in real physical reality that you just couldn't before; we've crossed a barrier in terms of technological advancement," says Kalanithi.