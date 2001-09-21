MIT spinoff OpenSpace invented automated 360-degree video jobsite capture and mapping. "It's not exactly an amazing observation," says CEO Jeevan Kalanithi, "but a picture really is worth a thousand words."

In the world of real estate development, visual documentation of construction projects is critical. It aids in dispute resolution, prevents mistakes from being compounded, and allows for knowledge capture in case of change orders. Builders are often contractually obligated to document progress. Usually, this means hiring someone to walk the site and take photos of key areas once a month. These photos are then slapped in a binder or uploaded into a cloud storage service.

[...] Enter OpenSpace, a company that's propelling the construction of any built environment into the digital age. They've updated an essential idea by attaching an off-the-shelf 360-degree camera to a hard hat, and imbued it with cutting-edge computer vision, artificial intelligence, and data visualization software — not unlike the perception and navigation AI systems used in autonomous vehicles.