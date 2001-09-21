from the internt-routes-around-it-as-damage dept.
Parliamentary Committee to government: Ban VPN services in India
Terming Virtual Private Network (VPN) services as a threat to counter cyber threats and other nefarious activities, the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Home Affairs reportedly wants the Indian government to ban VPN services in the country. As per a report by MediaNama, the committee explained that the reason why VPN services should be banned in India is because VPN apps and tools are easily available online and these allow "criminals to remain anonymous online."
[...] According to the report by MediaNama, the committee recommended permanently blocking VPN services in the country with "the help of internet service providers" across India. "The Committee notes with anxiety the technological challenge posed by VPN services and Dark Web, that can bypass cyber security walls and allow criminals to remain anonymous online. As of date, VPN can easily be downloaded, as many websites are providing such facilities and advertising them. The Committee, therefore, recommends that the Ministry of Home Affairs should coordinate with the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology to identify and permanently block such VPNs with the help of internet service providers."
From the Hindustan Times: Messaging app Signal not in compliance with new rules, say officials
[....] End-to-end encrypted messaging application Signal is not in compliance with the new social media and intermediary guidelines [in India], officials aware of the matter said. The privacy-focused app is also likely to be liable under the Information Technology Act and the provision of safe harbour in it is unlikely to be applicable to it due to the non-compliance [...]
[....] The new guidelines also mandate such as Signal and WhatsApp to share the details of the first originator of a message. WhatsApp has challenged the clause related to the new guidelines saying it is at odds with end-to-end encryption.
"Signal has not complied with the guidelines. Services like iMessage do not fall under the traceability clause since the significant social media intermediaries in the nature of messaging services have to comply," said an official, requesting anonymity.
[....] Twitter, too, has faced off with the government over its failure to comply with the new guidelines. The guidelines mandate social media companies to appoint compliance officers, nodal officers, and grievance redressal officers.
Signal became the most downloaded on the Apple App Store in March as WhatsApp faced privacy concerns. It was one of the most downloaded apps on Google Play Store on Monday. [....]
Congress take note: this is how a nation can develop magical tech that is unbreakable, private and secure against hackers; yet can magically be decrypted and identities discovered upon presentation of a court order.
(Score: 2) by Opportunist on Thursday September 02, @09:20AM
Have they considered what this entails? What company can work sensibly without VPNs? And how do you want to "detect" VPN services? Sure, you can block the better known ones. But what keeps me from buying a server in another country, creating a VPN there and thusly circumvent your censorship?
At least try to have a clue before trying to pass laws, idiots.