[....] End-to-end encrypted messaging application Signal is not in compliance with the new social media and intermediary guidelines [in India], officials aware of the matter said. The privacy-focused app is also likely to be liable under the Information Technology Act and the provision of safe harbour in it is unlikely to be applicable to it due to the non-compliance [...]

[....] The new guidelines also mandate such as Signal and WhatsApp to share the details of the first originator of a message. WhatsApp has challenged the clause related to the new guidelines saying it is at odds with end-to-end encryption.

"Signal has not complied with the guidelines. Services like iMessage do not fall under the traceability clause since the significant social media intermediaries in the nature of messaging services have to comply," said an official, requesting anonymity.

[....] Twitter, too, has faced off with the government over its failure to comply with the new guidelines. The guidelines mandate social media companies to appoint compliance officers, nodal officers, and grievance redressal officers.

Signal became the most downloaded on the Apple App Store in March as WhatsApp faced privacy concerns. It was one of the most downloaded apps on Google Play Store on Monday. [....]