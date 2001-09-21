Stories
Tesla Must Tell NHTSA How Autopilot Sees Emergency Vehicles

posted by martyb on Thursday September 02, @02:15PM
from the vision-problems dept.
Freeman writes:

Tesla must tell NHTSA how Autopilot sees emergency vehicles:

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration investigation into Tesla's Autopilot driver assistance system continues apace. The Associated Press reports that on Tuesday, the NHTSA sent Tesla a letter requesting further information following 12 incidents of Autopilot-enabled Teslas crashing into emergency vehicles parked by the side of the road. In total, 17 people have been injured, and one has died.

[...] The investigation covers 765,000 Tesla Models S, X, 3, and Y built between 2014 and 2021.

