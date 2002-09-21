from the old-brown-dwarfs dept.
From An Accidental Discovery Hints at a Hidden Population of Cosmic Objects:
Brown dwarfs aren't quite stars and aren't quite planets, and a new study suggests there might be more of them lurking in our galaxy than scientists previously thought.
A new study offers a tantalizing explanation for how a peculiar cosmic object called WISEA J153429.75-104303.3 – nicknamed "The Accident" – came to be. The Accident is a brown dwarf. Though they form like stars, these objects don't have enough mass to kickstart nuclear fusion, the process that causes stars to shine. And while brown dwarfs sometimes defy characterization, astronomers have a good grasp on their general characteristics.
Or they did, until they found this one.
The Accident got its name after being discovered by sheer luck. It slipped past normal searches because it doesn't resemble any of the just over 2,000 brown dwarfs that have been found in our galaxy so far.
As brown dwarfs age, they cool off, and their brightness in different wavelengths of light changes. It's not unlike how some metals, when heated, go from bright white to deep red as they cool. The Accident confused scientists because it was faint in some key wavelengths, suggesting it was very cold (and old), but bright in others, indicating a higher temperature.
[...] The Accident was discovered by citizen scientist Dan Caselden, who was using an online program he built to find brown dwarfs in NEOWISE data. The sky is full of objects that radiate infrared light; by and large, these objects appear to remain fixed in the sky, due to their great distance from Earth. But because brown dwarfs are so faint, they are visible only when they're relatively close to Earth, and that means scientists can observe them moving across the sky over months or years. (NEOWISE maps the entire sky about once every six months.)
Caselden's program attempted to remove the stationary infrared objects (like distant stars) from the NEOWISE maps and highlight moving objects that had similar characteristics to known brown dwarfs. He was looking at one such brown dwarf candidate when he spotted another, much fainter object moving quickly across the screen. This would turn out to be WISEA J153429.75-104303.3, which hadn't been highlighted because it did not match the program's profile of a brown dwarf. Caselden caught it by accident.
"This discovery is telling us that there's more variety in brown dwarf compositions than we've seen so far," said Kirkpatrick. "There are likely more weird ones out there, and we need to think about how to look for them."
Journal Reference:
J. Davy Kirkpatrick, Federico Marocco, Dan Caselden, et al The Enigmatic Brown Dwarf WISEA J153429.75-104303.3 (a.k.a. "The Accident") - IOPscience, The Astrophysical Journal Letters (https://iopscience.iop.org/article/10.3847/2041-8213/ac0437)