Cloudflare says Intel is not inside its next-gen servers – Ice Lake melted its energy budget:
Cloudflare has revealed that it was unable to put Intel inside its new home-brew servers, because they just used too much energy.
A Tuesday post by platform operations engineer Chris Howells reveals that Cloudflare has been working on designs for an eleventh-generation server since mid-2020.
"We evaluated Intel's latest generation of 'Ice Lake' Xeon processors," Howells wrote. "Although Intel's chips were able to compete with AMD in terms of raw performance, the power consumption was several hundred watts higher per server – that's enormous."
Fatally enormous – Cloudflare's evaluation saw it adopt AMD's 64-core Epyc 7713 for the servers it deploys to over 200 edge locations around the world.
Power savings also influenced a decision to go from three disks to two in the new design. A pair of 1.92TB Samsung drives replaced the three of the Korean giant's 960GB units found in previous designs. The net gain was a terabyte of capacity, and six fewer watts of power consumption.
[...] "We investigated higher-speed Ethernet, but we do not currently see this as beneficial," Howells wrote. That's not a brickbat for fast Ethernet, but a decision made possible by Cloudflare's highly distributed architecture that removes the need for higher speeds and the higher cost of faster kit.
(Score: 2) by Rosco P. Coltrane on Thursday September 02, @07:45PM
CloudFlare has put a sizeable portion of the internet under surveillance, prevents people from browsing through TOR, hampers your browsing with captchas right and left, but at least they do it ecologically. That makes them a-okay I guess.
(Score: 1) by AlienInterview on Thursday September 02, @07:54PM
Intel used to be the absolute master in the domain of microprocessor design and manufacturing when there was a consideration for energy consumption (I loved my SPARC and POWER CPUs but damn were they power hungry and hot). Intel started getting slow and weak in terms of process size at least 5 or maybe even 10 years ago and if things don't change will be overtaken by TSMC in that domain in a few years. Apple just beat Intel in some considerable metrics with their homebrew CPU with paths for lots of performance increases in the future according to some analysis I read. And those techniques can't be applied to the x86 instruction set as well so Intel can not benefit from them.
Now Intel can't even beat AMD in terms of practical computational output over power consumption? I've always known AMD to be good enough and cheap but only because it was going to be hot. Hot was fine with me.
Intel is doomed unless they can get their act together.
(Score: 2) by Freeman on Thursday September 02, @08:09PM
AMD has been making in-roads in the server market. This is just another big deal going to AMD, instead of Intel. It's nice to see AMD doing well, but we definitely don't want a monopoly, like Intel used to have. Which they still have to some extent. I've been using AMD since I built my first computer, because bang for the buck. Now, it's less about bang for the buck as opposed to, when can I get parts at normal prices, thanks. AMD is knocking it out of the park, but their success has been hampered somewhat by the pandemic. Then again, all the chip manufacturers seem to be behind the 8 ball on this one.
