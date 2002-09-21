from the touché dept.
https://arstechnica.com/tech-policy/2021/09/spacex-slams-amazons-obstructionist-ploy-to-block-starlink-upgrade-plan/
Amazon's attempt to block proposals for the next-generation Starlink system is a "delay tactic" and a continuation of Amazon's strategy of "hinder[ing] competitors to compensate for Amazon's failure to make progress of its own," SpaceX told the Federal Communications Commission yesterday.
"Amazon's track record amply demonstrates that as it falls behind competitors, it is more than willing to use regulatory and legal processes to create obstacles designed to delay those competitors from leaving Amazon even further behind," SpaceX told the FCC in its filing. Approving Amazon's request would hurt consumers by denying them "access to faster-moving competition," SpaceX said.
Amazon last week urged the FCC to reject an update to SpaceX's Starlink plan [...]
Previously:
Blue Origin Employees Are Jumping Ship
Judges Reject Viasat's Plea to Stop SpaceX's Starlink Satellite Launches
Related Stories
Judges reject Viasat's plea to stop SpaceX Starlink satellite launches:
SpaceX can keep launching broadband satellites despite a lawsuit filed by Viasat, a federal appeals court ruled Tuesday.
Viasat sued the Federal Communications Commission in May and asked judges for a stay that would halt SpaceX's ongoing launches of low Earth orbit (LEO) satellites that power Starlink Internet service. To get a stay, Viasat had to show that it is likely to win its lawsuit alleging that the FCC improperly approved the satellite launches.
A three-judge panel at the US Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit was not persuaded, saying in a short order that "Viasat has not satisfied the stringent requirements for a stay pending court review." The judges did grant a motion to expedite the appeal, however, so the case should move faster than normal.
Blue Origin Employees Are Jumping Ship
Jeff Bezos's spaceflight company has lost "at least 17" high-ranking staffers in recent months, reports say.
Jeff Bezos might have felt triumphant when he rocketed toward the edge of space last month, but apparently the same can't be said about other employees at Blue Origin. On Friday, CNBC was first to report that over a dozen engineers had left Bezos's company in recent weeks, with some departing for high-ranking roles at rival spaceflight outfits.
[....] A Blue Origin spokesperson told CNBC that, in spite of the turnover, the company was growing at a rapid pace, adding 850 people to its headcount in 2020 alone and adding another 650 so far this year. "We continue to fill out major leadership roles in manufacturing, quality, engine design, and vehicle design," they said. "It's a team we're building and we have great talent."
Still, these high-profile departures are a good reminder that the business of space can be a hard one to break into, even for the billionaire founder of Amazon.
It's not that nobody wants to work for your company. It's just that they don't want to work for you.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday September 02, @10:36PM (5 children)
He is a super capitalist douchebag, if SpaceX does it better isn't that the very foundation of his ethos? As usual we see that Kapitalism is about greed, not any sort of actual ideology. The best you can say for it is that it may have sped up technological development by a few decades, big whoop and not even a given.
(Score: 1) by AlienInterview on Thursday September 02, @10:42PM (3 children)
What instead? Communism? That's where technological progress goes to stop save for some narrow high priority government and military technology.
Socialism? That'll have components of capitalism in it that I doubt you'll find desirable.
Anarchy? Might be fun but I don't think people can handle it.
Capitalism sucks but I don't know what's better.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday September 02, @10:50PM (2 children)
Capitalism is fine...as long as we keep the monopolists out of the game with suitable regulation. Any monopolist or clique that tries to buy regulatory capture should be the first against the wall.
(Score: 1) by AlienInterview on Thursday September 02, @11:22PM
John Stossel made a video about how capitalists are Capitalism's worst enemy. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nFe9N0BX8mM [youtube.com]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday September 02, @11:30PM
Being a monopoly isn't itself a problem. Abusing the power that a monopoly grants is a problem. Collusion between major players to stifle competition is just as bad, and for the same reasons. Regulators are appointed by government, so failure there is a political problem. And there we get to the heart of it all: The Problem of Government. Nobody who wants power should ever be allowed to have it. Solve that and pretty much every other problem humanity faces evaporates.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday September 02, @11:19PM
Greed is the ethos of kleptocracy, and if left unchecked it will overrun and destroy any socioeconomic system, just like any other parasite. Effective regulation backed by functional courts is the check against greed in a capitalist system, but we seem to be short on both these days.
(Score: 1) by AlienInterview on Thursday September 02, @10:40PM
I'll be ecstatic if this technology works out well because I'd like to live in a rural area but need decent connectivity so I can telecommute. I've seen some debunking videos and they claim the economics are extremely difficult to make work for Space X regardless of any technological issues that do or might exist. While I'm rooting for the technology I wonder if this is another instance of Elon grifting the public.
Bezos following in the foot steps here is an interesting counter to the claims that Starlink isn't reasonably economically viable as he does not usually make stupid business decisions.
Does anyone know how bad the actual impact on astronomy the Starlink constellation has been?
(Score: 2) by sonamchauhan on Thursday September 02, @11:17PM (1 child)
A proposal to put 30,000 toasters in orbit. And then 1000 competitors follow suit. What could go wrong?
SpaceX is the same concern that still launched a rocketto meet a deadline when a government safety regulator said NO. And Musk's other companies also rush out incomplete tech ("Auto"-pilot is an insult to real autopilots. It should be called 'Trainee-pilot' if word meanings matter).
If the SpaceX Starlink application is dodgy, Amazon does us a favor by pointing it out. After all, it is humanity's commons that SpaceX is using. Its not like Musk is deploying the satellites within his home.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday September 02, @11:25PM
Space is actually kind of big. It's not a pinball table.