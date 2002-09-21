Scotland to trial a four-day week:
Scotland is to trial a four-day week, but without a loss of pay. A report out today includes some ideas for how it could be done, drawing on experience in Iceland and New Zealand.
Reduced hours don't have to be taken weekly, and they could be targeted at particular groups, such as parents.
However, this is not a one-trick policy that delivers the necessary boost to productivity that is necessary to pay for it. Improving employees' sense of wellbeing, and therefore their output, requires the remaining 80% of hours to be well-managed.
[...] The four-day week, for instance. It sounds great, if you're one of those getting a three-day weekend. A new report, out today, has some survey evidence to back that up. A wholly unsurprising 80% think they'd prefer a four-day week. The same proportion, and probably the same people, say it would improve their wellbeing
For employers? It's maybe not so attractive.
[...] I should declare a sort of interest. In theory, that's my full-time job. BBC news put many of its journalists onto four-day weeks, but without reducing hours. Five eight-hour days became four 10-hour days.
But that's not what this campaign has in mind. It aims at a bit of management alchemy: reduce hours by 20% without hitting productivity, measured in output per week, so that pay can remain the same.
[...] And in New Zealand, where the premier Jacinda Ardern is watched closely for her approach to progressive governing, the trial started pre-Covid in a private employer.
Monitoring from an Auckland university found impressive results, of productivity (measured per hour) going up 20%, while there were significant improvements in the number thinking they had improved work-life balance.