Scotland is to trial a four-day week, but without a loss of pay. A report out today includes some ideas for how it could be done, drawing on experience in Iceland and New Zealand.

Reduced hours don't have to be taken weekly, and they could be targeted at particular groups, such as parents.

However, this is not a one-trick policy that delivers the necessary boost to productivity that is necessary to pay for it. Improving employees' sense of wellbeing, and therefore their output, requires the remaining 80% of hours to be well-managed.

[...] The four-day week, for instance. It sounds great, if you're one of those getting a three-day weekend. A new report, out today, has some survey evidence to back that up. A wholly unsurprising 80% think they'd prefer a four-day week. The same proportion, and probably the same people, say it would improve their wellbeing

For employers? It's maybe not so attractive.