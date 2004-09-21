from the speedy-delivery dept.
Too much of a good thing: Mourning the slow death of the retail game store:
When I was a kid, buying video games was an incredibly stressful process. In the late '80s, I was too young to buy magazines to find out what games deserved my hard-earned pocket-money. So, in an experience all too familiar to many millennial gamers, I used my (poor) intuition to look at the box art to decide what to bring home.
[...] At the time, a console title cost something in the realm of $100 in today's dollars (or over €85-95), which made each game purchase an investment requiring long consideration and thoughtful planning. At that price, every game needed to last weeks, if not months, to justify the investment. Most games achieved this with the good old "Nintendo-hard" philosophy: Brutal challenges make a relative dearth of original content last longer.
[...] The rise of downloadable game options has been a veritable bonanza for consumers, with a practically infinite library of games at one's fingertips and easy-to-access crowdsourced review systems separating the wheat from the chaff. Players today can get a lot more for their money, too. The money you'd spend to purchase a single monthly game in the '90s can now provide access to multiple subscription services with hundreds of games each, with some money left over for additional purchases. And that doesn't even get into the free-to-play titles with frequently updated online content or the frequent steep sales on many digital storefronts.
But the rise in the number of games available and the drop in their respective prices brings its own set of problems. While subscription services can feature hundreds of games at relatively low prices, they're also bloated with filler content that most players will ignore. These services can also lead to perverse incentives for developers, who may be paid based on how often their subscription game is played rather than for creating a satisfying but short experience. With purely digital games, access can be cut off by the rights-holder at a moment's notice.
