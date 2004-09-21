[...] The rise of downloadable game options has been a veritable bonanza for consumers, with a practically infinite library of games at one's fingertips and easy-to-access crowdsourced review systems separating the wheat from the chaff. Players today can get a lot more for their money, too. The money you'd spend to purchase a single monthly game in the '90s can now provide access to multiple subscription services with hundreds of games each, with some money left over for additional purchases. And that doesn't even get into the free-to-play titles with frequently updated online content or the frequent steep sales on many digital storefronts.

But the rise in the number of games available and the drop in their respective prices brings its own set of problems. While subscription services can feature hundreds of games at relatively low prices, they're also bloated with filler content that most players will ignore. These services can also lead to perverse incentives for developers, who may be paid based on how often their subscription game is played rather than for creating a satisfying but short experience. With purely digital games, access can be cut off by the rights-holder at a moment's notice.