Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Apple Exploring RISC-V, Hiring RISC-V 'High Performance' Programmers

posted by requerdanos on Monday September 06, @03:41AM   Printer-friendly [Skip to comment(s)]
from the apple-taking-another-RISC dept.
Hardware

DannyB writes:

From tom's HARDWARE: Apple Exploring RISC-V, Hiring RISC-V 'High Performance' Programmers

Apple is in the process of switching its PCs to Arm-based SoCs, but the company might not be putting all its eggs into one basket, as it is also exploring the emerging open-source RISC-V architecture. This week the company posted a job alert for RISC-V high-performance programmer(s).

Apple is currently looking for experienced programmers with detailed knowledge of the RISC-V Instruction Set Architecture (ISA) and Arm's Neon vector ISA for its Vector and Numerics Group (VaNG) within its Core Operating Systems group. Apple's VaNG is responsible for developing and improving various embedded subsystems running on iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS.

Known for its secrecy, Apple's listing doesn't disclose exactly what it plans to do with RISC-V, but the job description indicates that the programmer will have to work with machine learning, computational vision, and natural language processing. Among other things, low-level high-performance programming experience is required. Furthermore, the job description also indicates that Apple is already working with RISC-V.

"You will work in a SW and HW cross functional team which is implementing innovative RISC-V solutions and state of the art routines," the description reads [emphasis added]. "This is to support the necessary computation for such things as machine learning, vision algorithms, signal and video processing. [....]

Does RISC-V offer Apple any technical flexibility that their ARM license does not?

Original Submission


«  A Brief Overview of IBM’s New "7nm" Telum Mainframe CPU
Apple Exploring RISC-V, Hiring RISC-V 'High Performance' Programmers | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 1 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday September 06, @03:51AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Monday September 06, @03:51AM (#1174869)

    It's cars. Do you think the apples will fall far from the tree and not land in the dash of new cars in a few years or less.
    RTOS = check
    Vision = check
    AI = check
    Run/interface AppleOS stuff = check

    Your welcome....
    Be sure to call your broker in the morning.

(1)