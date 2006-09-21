Making Methane from CO2: Carbon Capture Grows More Affordable:
RICHLAND, Wash.—In their ongoing effort to make carbon capture more affordable, researchers at the Department of Energy's Pacific Northwest National Laboratory have developed a method to convert captured carbon dioxide (CO2) into methane, the primary component of natural gas.
By streamlining a longstanding process in which CO2 is converted to methane, the researchers' new method reduces the materials needed to run the reaction, the energy needed to fuel it and, ultimately, the selling price of the gas.
A key chemical player known as EEMPA makes the process possible. EEMPA is a PNNL-developed solvent that snatches CO2 from power plant flue gas, binding the greenhouse gas so it can be converted into useful chemicals.
Earlier this year, PNNL researchers revealed that using EEMPA in power plants could slash the price of carbon capture to 19 percent lower than standard industry costs—the lowest documented price of carbon capture. Now, in a study published Friday, August 21 in the journal ChemSusChem, the team reveals a new incentive—in cheaper natural gas—to further drive down costs.
When compared to the conventional method of methane conversion, the new process requires an initial investment that costs 32 percent less. Operation and maintenance costs are 35 percent cheaper, bringing the selling price of synthetic natural gas down by 12 percent.
Different methods for converting CO2 into methane have long been known. However, most processes rely on high temperatures and are often too expensive for widespread commercial use.
In addition to geologic production, methane can be produced from renewable or recycled CO2 sources, and can be used as fuel itself or as an H2 energy carrier. Though it is a greenhouse gas and requires careful supply chain management, methane has many applications, ranging from household use to industrial processes, said lead author and PNNL chemist Jotheeswari Kothandaraman.
"Right now a large fraction of the natural gas used in the U.S. has to be pumped out of the ground," said Kothandaraman, "and demand is expected to increase over time, even under climate change mitigation pathways. The methane produced by this process—made using waste CO2 and renewably sourced hydrogen—could offer an alternative for utilities and consumers looking for natural gas with a renewable component and a lower carbon footprint."
This does nothing but continue carbon release, period.
"It's green methane" it good for the environment!
Unless you plan to but over all secondary burns, like a car, or gas grill. You have just moved the damaging gas from onesource 1000's sources.
For the big polluters, this is god send. "Use 1/3 more fuel" to create a gas our of our waste that we can sell the carbon to someone else to depose. "We are green! Those other guys are polluters!"
Such crap.
No silly! It's pure eco-goodness: with the methane that comes out of the process, you can power the plant that converts CO2 into methane!
Better: if you have too much methane out of the pipe and you don't know what to do with it, you can store it underwater in the form of clathrates. I hear it's a really stable form of storage.
In the processes current form, you are correct. As long as the energy input to this process is obtained by burning other carbon energy sources, the process does nothing to help.
But, consider a day in the future where this process could be setup to consume energy from solar/wind/hydro-power. Let's just pick 'solar' for the moment. Solar electricity (zero carbon) energy goes in, this process extracts CO2 and produces methane. The methane produced can offset the need to extract an equal amount of methane from the ground. With sufficient solar energy input, this process, scaled up, could conceivably offset all the methane being extracted from the ground. 100% of the methane burned could be methane created from CO2 extraction from the air. This produces a different state than we have now. Now we add new CO2 to the air from all the methane burned. If instead we burned methane that came from the CO2, then suddenly, we no longer add new CO2 to the air due to burning methane. So suddenly instead of CO2 increasing due to methane burning, CO2 remains constant (at least the 'methane' contribution) due to methane burning
And, methane can be a gateway to using this process to synthesize other fuels. Imagine syn-gasoline created by using the methane from this process, and more solar energy input, to synthesize all the gasoline burned in all the ICE engines the world over. Now, suddenly, ICE engines no longer add new carbon to the air.
Each of these steps is not a full solution to the current problem by itself. But each one is a step in the correct direction. And the current problem is too big to fix all at once with one single bit step. It will take many small steps (like the ones described above) all combined to get to that end goal big step.
So while this, by itself, is not everything, it is a useful piece in the overall process to get to the point we need to be.
This only works if the process is inherently easy and economical to stop/start. If you can use excess solar to produce methane, great. If it needs a steady energy supply, then you might as well just stick that energy in the grid and avoid the multi-step inefficiencies.
No problem is insoluble, but at Ksp = 2.943×10−25 Mercury Sulphide comes close.