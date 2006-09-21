from the oh-fart dept.
Plant-based diets cause men to fart more and have larger stools, researchers have found – but that seems to be a good thing, because it means these foods are promoting healthy gut bacteria.
Claudia Barber at the Liver and Digestive Diseases Networking Biomedical Research Centre in Barcelona, Spain, and her colleagues compared the effects of a Mediterranean-style diet mostly comprised of plants with a Western-style diet containing fewer fruit and vegetables on the guts of 18 healthy men aged between 18 and 38. Each participant was randomly assigned to follow one of the diets for two weeks, then after a break, they switched to the other diet for two weeks.
The men did a similar number of poos per day on the two diets, but each one was about double the size while they were on the plant diet. The men collected and weighed their own stools using digital scales and found they produced about 200 grams per day on the plant diet, compared with 100 grams on the Western diet.
This is because eating plants promotes certain types of bacteria in our guts that make food for themselves by fermenting plant fibre, says Rosemary Stanton at the University of New South Wales in Sydney, Australia.
[...] The findings suggest that flatulence associated with eating more plants should be welcomed, says Stanton. "Our Western idea that farting is a sign of something being wrong is totally false," she says. In most cases, "farting is a sign of a healthy diet and a healthy colon", she says.
[Journal Reference]: Differential Effects of Western and Mediterranean-Type Diets on Gut Microbiota:
(Score: 2) by Snospar on Tuesday September 07, @02:28PM (1 child)
Better out than in.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday September 07, @03:02PM
Beans, Beans, they're good for your heart. The more you eat, the more you fart. The more you fart the better you feel. So eat your beans with every meal.
(Score: 2) by Barenflimski on Tuesday September 07, @02:37PM (2 children)
Where on earth do these folks get these premises? This sounds like something the Queen of England might have said, maybe. It's pretty clear. Anything that makes the kids laugh can't be all that bad.
200 grams of extra poo with the same amount of intake sounds almost implausible. If one poos about 12 hours after eating something, that's a whole lot of extra mass that has to come from somewhere in a fairly short amount of time. When something ferments, it doesn't just ferment out of thin air. Though, it may produce a little bit of extra air.
(Score: 2, Informative) by NPC-131072 on Tuesday September 07, @03:00PM
Hello fren,
100 grams extra. Your miscalculation makes this story seem like an even bigger load of shit.
(Score: 1) by shrewdsheep on Tuesday September 07, @03:07PM
The pipeline length of your digestive system is (under normal conditions) roughly 48h.
(Score: -1, Redundant) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday September 07, @02:41PM
This info was brought to you by the medical journal, "Duh!"