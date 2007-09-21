WaPo link: Nearly 1 In 3 Americans Experienced A Climate Disaster This Summer, From Hurricane Ida To The Caldor Fire:
(archive link: https://archive.is/GhZTP)
Nearly 1 in 3 Americans live in a county hit by a weather disaster in the past three months, according to a new Washington Post analysis of federal disaster declarations. On top of that, 64 percent live in places that experienced a multiday heat wave — phenomena that are not officially deemed disasters but are considered the most dangerous form of extreme weather.
The expanding reach of climate-fueled disasters, a trend that has been increasing at least since 2018, shows the extent to which a warming planet has already transformed Americans' lives. At least 388 people in the United States have died due to hurricanes, floods, heat waves and wildfires since June, according to media reports and government records.
Record-shattering temperatures in the Pacific Northwest cooked hundreds of people to death in their own homes. Flash floods turned basement apartments into death traps and in one instance ripped twin babies from their father's arms. Wildfires raged through 5 million acres of tinder-dry forest. Chronic drought pushed federal officials to impose mandatory cuts to Colorado River water for the first time.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday September 07, @05:33PM (8 children)
Roughly one person in a million died, frequently owing to their own stupidity, as a result of the worst weather extremes that the US had to throw at them.
Moreover, it's far from clear that climate change had much to do with that. Wait, scratch that, it's crystal clear in several instances that climate change had as much to do with it as congress has to do with fiscal probity. But don't take my word for it, let's go look at analyses by someone whose job it has been for a long, long time:
https://cliffmass.blogspot.com/2021/07/was-global-warming-cause-of-great.html [blogspot.com]
https://cliffmass.blogspot.com/2021/08/hurricane-ida-and-global-warming.html [blogspot.com]
Yeah, he's a professor of atmospheric sciences. No, he's not a global warming denialist; he says that it's happening, just not doing what the alarmist press says it's doing.
But even if you think Mass is a crank (you're in good company, lots of journalists and activists hate him), the story remains: around 1 in a million chance of dying from the weather extremes. Much less if you're not stupid.
(Score: 5, Touché) by Tork on Tuesday September 07, @05:41PM (5 children)
First we minimize the impact by placing the blame on unnamed 'stupid people'. Our self-diagnostics say we're not stupid so in some regions of the country this frees us from responsibility.
Appeal to authority.
A spoonful of sugar.
And we end on more playing it down.
Slashdolt Logic: "24 year old jokes about sharks and lasers are +5, Funny." 💩
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday September 07, @05:48PM (4 children)
Holy fucking SHITBALLS!!! You're RIGHT! PANIC!
One in a MILLION! MORE than one in a MILLION!!!! That's a REALLY BIG NUMBER!!!!!
WE ALL GUNNA DIIEEEEEE!!!!
*huff*....*huff*....*hufff* ...
phew!
I notice you didn't bother addressing the actual merits of any of the above. For example, is staying in the track of a big hurricane in a vulnerable, low-lying area smart? *jeopardy music plays* .... you be the judge. In the mean time, even if we assume that they were all MENSA members on their way to cure cancer, that's still a risk so far down the scale of daily concerns that I'm more worried about taking a shower.
But don't let me prevent you from enjoying your panic attacks. I'll be in the corner, enjoying a nice cup of tea and watching you. Now hyperventilate for my amusement!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday September 07, @05:51PM (3 children)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday September 07, @05:53PM
Huh? That was sensible debate. At least, for 43% of the country it's as close as they get to it.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday September 07, @05:53PM (1 child)
Beats me. The one doing actual math? Seems legit, bro.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday September 07, @05:55PM
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday September 07, @05:46PM (1 child)
Do you have kids or grandkids? Why not post with a login and you can show your wise words and to your kids/grandkids when they're older.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday September 07, @05:59PM
Good idea - let's step back and take a look at the track record https://www.motherjones.com/wp-content/uploads/mojo-obama-conspiracy.png [motherjones.com]
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday September 07, @05:45PM
only reveal our absolute incompetence and corruption. All our pain is self inflicted. Proper construction will render a hurricane completely harmless. I've seen Mexican palapas hold up better than your average Florida townhouse. And flooding and drought all the same country, morons! You can pipe poisons all across the continent, but a little water? OH NOES!
And this virus bullshit! Jeeze! Still not enough ventilators and vax? How is that possible except for pure corruption??
Fucking people!! You all suck!
(Score: 1) by khallow on Tuesday September 07, @05:49PM (4 children)
It's pretty easy to hit those sort of numbers with disasters in the right places.
Doesn't sound like much, when you put it that way. I notice that there's a graph of the last six years which has the author hyperventilating about the "trend" which "has been increasing since at least 2018". The weasel word "at least" hides that it hasn't been so increase since 2017. So what does climate have to do with a four year trend? Sure, I see the logic behind an increase in extreme weather and disaster declarations, but it's silly to look for a four year trend which is just four increasing years in a row. That stuff happens 1 in 24 times with random data that isn't discrete (in that situation, you get a run of N increasing or decreasing data points with 1/N! probability.
Further, why are we to blame climate change here? I think it more likely that there's been some policy change in disaster declaration that might have started under Trump and continued under Biden, assuming there's anything to the pattern at all.
So once again, we have journalists hyping up what is likely statistical noise. For what reason are they doing this? I doubt it's pulling in that much in the way of eyeballs, but perhaps that's it just the same.
(Score: 2) by Tork on Tuesday September 07, @06:01PM (2 children)
🙄
Slashdolt Logic: "24 year old jokes about sharks and lasers are +5, Funny." 💩
(Score: 1) by khallow on Tuesday September 07, @06:22PM (1 child)
(Score: 2) by Tork on Tuesday September 07, @06:26PM
Slashdolt Logic: "24 year old jokes about sharks and lasers are +5, Funny." 💩
(Score: 1) by fustakrakich on Tuesday September 07, @06:30PM
Lots of money to be made in climate change. All quantified in the insurance rates.
Ok, we paid the ransom. Do I get my dog back? REDЯUM
(Score: 2) by Gaaark on Tuesday September 07, @06:10PM (3 children)
If you just bury your head in the
$$$$$sand, it all goes away!
-------------------
:)
What me worry?
--- Please remind me if I haven't been civil to you: I'm channeling MDC. ---Gaaark 2.0 ---
(Score: 2) by Tork on Tuesday September 07, @06:20PM (2 children)
Slashdolt Logic: "24 year old jokes about sharks and lasers are +5, Funny." 💩
(Score: 2) by Gaaark on Tuesday September 07, @06:23PM (1 child)
If only that was true: there'd be less stupid people around!
"Hurricane destroys Republican headquarters, killing ALL Republicans!".... the headline we NEED to see.
--- Please remind me if I haven't been civil to you: I'm channeling MDC. ---Gaaark 2.0 ---
(Score: 2) by Tork on Tuesday September 07, @06:29PM
Slashdolt Logic: "24 year old jokes about sharks and lasers are +5, Funny." 💩
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday September 07, @06:24PM
> > Wildfires raged through 5 million acres of tinder-dry forest.
> In 1930 and 1931, over 50 million acres burned each year and during the 10 year (hot and dry) period from the late 1920’s to the late 1930’s an AVERAGE of 30 million acres burned every year in the United States. Additionally, the 2001 National Fire Plan update indicates that an average of 145 million acres burned annually in the pre-industrial, conterminous United States.