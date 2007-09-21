Automated hiring software is mistakenly rejecting millions of viable job candidates:
Automated resume-scanning software is contributing to a "broken" hiring system in the US, says a new report from Harvard Business School [PDF]. Such software is used by employers to filter job applicants, but is mistakenly rejecting millions of viable candidates, say the study's authors. It's contributing to the problem of "hidden workers" — individuals who are able and willing to work, but remain locked out of jobs by structural problems in the labor market.
The study's authors identify a number of factors blocking people from employment, but say automated hiring software is one of the biggest. These programs are used by 75 percent of US employers (rising to 99 percent of Fortune 500 companies), and were adopted in response to a rise in digital job applications from the '90s onwards. Technology has made it easier for people to apply for jobs, but also easier for companies to reject them.
[...] Over-reliance on software in the hiring world seems to have created a vicious cycle. Digital technology was supposed to make it easier for companies to find suitable job candidates, but instead it's contributed to a surfeit of applicants. In the early 2010s, the average corporate job posting attracted 120 applicants, says the study, but by the end of the decade this figure had risen to 250 applicants per job. Companies have responded to this deluge by deploying brutally rigid filters in their automated filtering software.
[...] Fixing these problems will require "overhauling many aspects of the hiring system," from where companies look for candidates in the first place to how they deploy software in the process.
What suggestion(s) can experts here provide, to solve this issue? Or, is this yet another case of "If your only tool is a hammer then every problem looks like a nail."
(Score: 2) by darkfeline on Tuesday September 07, @11:02PM (3 children)
One of the barriers mentioned by the brochure is "A widening training gap". Basically, these "viable" workers don't have the right training for the job. God forbid the software reject candidates lacking the necessary skills.
Another barrier is "Failure to recognize and elevate the business case". Basically, the brochure says that businesses should proactively hire these "hidden workers" since there's a "business case" for doing so.
Yeah, it smells like garbage to me.
(Score: 2, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday September 07, @11:11PM
I've been part of a few hiring cycles, so I'll guess what's going on:
a lot of the software is very naive about doing text searches, and iffy about abbreviations. So if you're looking for a machinist with experience on CNC mills, and you have a resume detailing a CAD/CAM training background with a reputable college, there's a good chance that the skills would translate very well, or with minimal training time. The software might well reject such a candidate, while a smart head machinist might tell you to bring the kid in for a try-out. The HR folks often don't know, and don't want to spend the time to find out, and would rather hit a button and parrot: "The computer said no matching candidates." than actually delve and comprehend.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by requerdanos on Tuesday September 07, @11:15PM
I read TFA with the question in mind, what is an example of someone being "mistakenly rejected." The article did not disappoint:
Training in "floor buffing" is not much of a "gap." In these examples, it looks more like people who have poor online search skills, poorly using online search tools, with pretty egregious consequences to job applicants (people willing to work and who are actively seeking jobs).
(Score: 2) by Azuma Hazuki on Tuesday September 07, @11:40PM
How many instances of injustice do you need to see before you abandon the just-world fallacy you operate on?
