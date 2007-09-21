Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Do You Hate Seeing People Fidget? New UBC Research Says You’re Not Alone

posted by mrpg on Wednesday September 08, @08:20PM   Printer-friendly [Skip to comment(s)]
from the I-is-me dept.
/dev/random

upstart writes:

Do you hate seeing people fidget? New UBC research says you’re not alone:

Do you get anxious, annoyed or frustrated when you see someone fidgeting? If so, you may suffer from misokinesia–or the “hatred of movements.”

According to new UBC research, approximately one-third of the population suffer from the psychological phenomenon, which is defined by a strong negative emotional response to the sight of someone else’s small and repetitive movements.

The study, led by UBC psychology PhD student Sumeet Jaswal (she/her) and UBC psychology professor Dr. Todd Handy (he/him), is the first of its kind on the condition.

In this Q&A, Jaswal and Dr. Handy discuss the research findings as well as some good advice for people who may be silently suffering from misokinesia.

Journal Reference:
Jaswal, Sumeet M., De Bleser, Andreas K. F., Handy, Todd C.. Misokinesia is a sensitivity to seeing others fidget that is prevalent in the general population [open], Scientific Reports (DOI: 10.1038/s41598-021-96430-4)

Original Submission


«  WhatsApp Moderators Can Read Your Messages
Do You Hate Seeing People Fidget? New UBC Research Says You’re Not Alone | Log In/Create an Account | Top | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.