Do you hate seeing people fidget? New UBC research says you’re not alone:
Do you get anxious, annoyed or frustrated when you see someone fidgeting? If so, you may suffer from misokinesia–or the “hatred of movements.”
According to new UBC research, approximately one-third of the population suffer from the psychological phenomenon, which is defined by a strong negative emotional response to the sight of someone else’s small and repetitive movements.
The study, led by UBC psychology PhD student Sumeet Jaswal (she/her) and UBC psychology professor Dr. Todd Handy (he/him), is the first of its kind on the condition.
In this Q&A, Jaswal and Dr. Handy discuss the research findings as well as some good advice for people who may be silently suffering from misokinesia.
Journal Reference:
Jaswal, Sumeet M., De Bleser, Andreas K. F., Handy, Todd C.. Misokinesia is a sensitivity to seeing others fidget that is prevalent in the general population [open], Scientific Reports (DOI: 10.1038/s41598-021-96430-4)