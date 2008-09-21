from the wanted:-large-photo-album dept.
Samsung targets 2025 for human-eye-beating 576 MP camera sensor
A confidential slide shown during a recent Samsung presentation has revealed that the company is targeting a 2025 timeframe for producing a 576 MP camera sensor. Samsung has already announced its plans to eventually release a sensor that can beat out the human eye resolution perception of 500 MP.
[...] Back in 2020, Samsung discussed how producing a 600 MP camera sensor was one of its aims, with an official editorial opining that this would go beyond the 500 MP resolution at which human eyes view the world. This recent information refines that 600 MP goal to 576 MP and even puts a target date of 2025 on it. However, don't expect a 576 MP main camera to make an appearance on a Galaxy S25 smartphone, as the giant sensors are more likely planned for use in future self-driving cars.
The Vera C. Rubin Observatory (LSST) uses a 3.2 gigapixel camera.
A couple years ago, Hasselblad released a 200-megapixel, Multi-Shot version of its H5D medium format camera. Now it's back with a bonkers, 400-megapixel version of the H6D: the H6D-400c.
Hasselblad's Multi-Shot technology is pretty straightforward: it takes four 100-megapixel images, shifting the sensor by one pixel for each capture, and then two more shots that shift the sensor by half a pixel. By combining all six stills, the resulting file is a single 400-megapixel (23200 x 17400 pixel) 16-bit TIFF file that weighs in at 2.4GB. In fact, the images are large enough that the camera needs to be tethered to a computer to capture them.
[...] The camera will go for $47,995 when it launches in March, compared to the H6D-100c's relatively modest $27,000 price tag.
Story at The Verge.
Xiaomi and Samsung Tease Upcoming Smartphone with 108MP Image Sensor
Xiaomi actually made two announcements today. The first is that it will be using Samsung's ISOCELL GW1 64MP image sensor in an upcoming Redmi phone. That, in and of itself, is a big deal. The GW1 uses "tetracell" technology (read: a quad-bayer array) to shoot 16MP images in low light, but thanks to a "remosaic" algorithm, it can still spit out full-resolution 64MP images in bright conditions. It's the highest resolution smartphone image sensor available... for now.
That's because this announcement was overshadowed by the news that Xiaomi and Samsung have teamed up on an even higher resolution "100MP" camera...
[...] The teaser says "100MP" but claims a total resolution of 12032 by 9024, which comes out to just over 108MP when you do the math. Following in the GW1's footsteps, we would guess that this, too, uses a quad-bayer array to produce 27MP images in normal shooting conditions, relying on the same remosaic algorithm to reconstruct full-res 108MP files when there's enough of light to go around.
https://photographylife.com/camera-companies-smartphone-survival
For the past few years, the camera market has been contracting at an unusually fast pace, resulting in decreased sales of DSLR and mirrorless cameras. The point-and-shoot market is already dead, and entry-level camera sales have also seen huge declines worldwide. This is mostly attributed to the rise of the smartphone, and the fact that smartphone manufacturers have been moving into the camera industry, focusing heavily on camera features. The outlook of the smartphone invasion is pretty grim, and it seems like some companies might not be able to survive as a result. So the big question is, is there anything camera manufacturers can do to stay afloat? I have been wondering about this for a while now, so I have decided to put together some of my thoughts in this article.
The story is a long read, but raises many excellent points. One of the first takeaways was that good cellphone cameras are: compact, quick and easy to use. Professional and prosumer They are carrying around heavy, bulky items that are to time-consuming to get set up.
