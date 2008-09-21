Xiaomi actually made two announcements today. The first is that it will be using Samsung's ISOCELL GW1 64MP image sensor in an upcoming Redmi phone. That, in and of itself, is a big deal. The GW1 uses "tetracell" technology (read: a quad-bayer array) to shoot 16MP images in low light, but thanks to a "remosaic" algorithm, it can still spit out full-resolution 64MP images in bright conditions. It's the highest resolution smartphone image sensor available... for now.

That's because this announcement was overshadowed by the news that Xiaomi and Samsung have teamed up on an even higher resolution "100MP" camera...

[...] The teaser says "100MP" but claims a total resolution of 12032 by 9024, which comes out to just over 108MP when you do the math. Following in the GW1's footsteps, we would guess that this, too, uses a quad-bayer array to produce 27MP images in normal shooting conditions, relying on the same remosaic algorithm to reconstruct full-res 108MP files when there's enough of light to go around.