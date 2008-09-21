High Court finds media outlets are responsible for Facebook comments in Dylan Voller defamation case - ABC News:
The High Court has dismissed an appeal by some of Australia's biggest media outlets including The Sydney Morning Herald and The Australian, finding they are the publishers of third-party comments on their Facebook pages.
Former Northern Territory detainee Dylan Voller wants to sue the companies over alleged defamatory comments on their Facebook pages in the New South Wales Supreme Court.
But the case had been stalled by the dispute over whether the outlets were the publishers of the material. The High Court today found that, by running the Facebook pages, the media groups participated in communicating any defamatory material posted by third parties and are therefore responsible for the comments.
Mr Voller's defamation case had been progressing through the courts until questions arose over whether the outlets were considered the publishers of the Facebook comments, which were posted in reply to articles written between July 2016 and June 2017.
The question was sent to the High Court, and at the core of the case was the definition of publishing.
Lawyers for the media groups told the High Court they might have facilitated the process, but they were not the publishers of the material. But lawyers for Mr Voller told the High Court that, under the law, communication of a defamatory comment did not have to be done intentionally.
"Any degree of participation in that process of communication, however minor, makes the participant a publisher," the lawyers' submissions said.
One of the difficulties for the media groups at the time was that Facebook did not allow them to turn off the comments function.
(Score: 2) by Beryllium Sphere (r) on Thursday September 09, @02:07AM (3 children)
the law is a ass.
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Thursday September 09, @02:26AM (1 child)
Agreed - this is a bad move. It will only encourage Big Tech to be more abusive with their censorship algorithms.
I see a bright sliver of hope though. Some article about gays or transvestites is published, evoking some conversation which the publisher shuts down. The LGBT people scream bloody murder for having been censored, so the legal fools revisit this case and have it reversed. Or, maybe a discussion on Islam is shut down, and Muslims do the screaming instead. It certainly wouldn't work if Christians did the screaming.
Don't all social media have disclaimers similar to SN? "The comments below belong to whichever fool posted them, we take no responsibility for any of it."
alles in Ordnung
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday September 09, @02:33AM
On soylent we can say whatever random crap we like, caveat: I am not an Australian lawyer, because we're not responsible for the article.
This is the article's author's official media posting a link to the article. Allowing comments on the official newspaper facebook page.
Subtle difference.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday September 09, @02:29AM
If you're arguing why newspapers should be responsible for their users' commentary, that's a separate issue. This is a loophole to allow verboten comments on one medium but not another.
Online newspapers in the country are required to employ editors to moderate their users' content attached to stories.
The argument is why should they be exempt when their media outlet's facebook page allows comments on a link to an article just because the comments section is on facebook.com rather than smh.com.au