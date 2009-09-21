from the time-for-head-up-displays? dept.
The Screens in Cars Are Becoming a Problem:
You're driving and you're bored. Tired of staring at the road, your eyes drift toward the polished touchscreen to the right of your steering wheel—what the auto industry calls your "infotainment" system. First you scroll through its menus to select a pump-me-up playlist; then you use its mapping tool to reroute toward a nearby Starbucks.
Sounds like a typical driving experience these days. Sure, you temporarily looked away from the road while tapping through the infotainment system, but that's no big deal. Right?
Well, it could be. You might have been distracted for as long as 40 seconds while changing your destination, according to an analysis by the AAA Foundation—long enough to cover half a mile at 50 mph. As for choosing playlists, one study found that drivers selecting music with Apple CarPlay or Android Auto had slower reaction times than those who were high from smoking pot.
"Today's infotainment systems can be as distracting—if not more so—than personal electronic devices," says Jennifer Homendy, the newly confirmed chair of the National Transportation Safety Board. The federal government blames distraction for around 10 percent of the 38,680 annual traffic fatalities in the United States, but that's almost certainly an underestimate, since people aren't inclined to admit they were fiddling with a phone or a navigation system prior to a crash.
The problem isn't necessarily that infotainment displays are now a standard feature of all new vehicles; in theory, at least, they're preferable to drivers squinting to read a phone while operating a vehicle. But these systems are rapidly becoming glitzier, more complicated, and just plain bigger, with some resembling supersized tablets attached to your car console. Meanwhile, they're essentially unregulated.
Staff at the federal National Highway Traffic Safety Administration are aware of infotainment's risk of distraction, and they have advised carmakers to avoid egregiously dangerous designs and functionalities. But carmakers know that infotainment presents one of their best chances to stand out from competitors. "When you go to a dealership, it's almost a given that the car will have a five-star crash rating, and that it accelerates and brakes quickly," says Kelly Funkhouser, the head of connected and automated vehicles at Consumer Reports. "What makes a difference in the car you actually pick is the infotainment system." That becomes even more true in a world of electric vehicles, which lack much of the sound and feel that seem to confer a unique character on cars with internal-combustion engines. (MotorTrend's ranking of the model year's best "exhaust sounds" doesn't work for electric vehicles that emit no exhaust.)
(Score: 2) by tangomargarine on Friday September 10, @05:10AM (2 children)
Good thing they're becoming mandatory in new cars because we don't trust people to actually know how to drive, instead mandating backup cameras on everything. /s
And the little light that tells you when somebody is in your blind spot when you go to switch lanes. Because god forbid we just teach people to properly check their damn blind spots by turning their head.
Damn kids, get off my lawn!
"Is that really true?" "I just spent the last hour telling you to think for yourself! Didn't you hear anything I said?"
(Score: 2) by Subsentient on Friday September 10, @05:21AM (1 child)
Just wait till you find out about self-driving cars.
“Man is not a rational animal; he is a rationalizing animal.” ― Robert A. Heinlein
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Friday September 10, @05:53AM
Those are still mythical creatures.
A HUD-like windshield on the other side... I reckon that should have the car manufacturers salivating - that's when a crack in it will cost half the price of the car to replace and will lock the user to their service chain.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aoFiw2jMy-0
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday September 10, @05:22AM
These screens are horrible. Shining bright lights, touchscreen interfaces, usually at the wrong level for your eyes. I'll stick with my single DIN head unit and dumb IC car that's almost the same age as me.
(Score: 2) by Barenflimski on Friday September 10, @05:39AM
Pinto's are starting to sound better and better. Rear end me baby!
(Score: 2) by Barenflimski on Friday September 10, @06:00AM
This is a great study. I'm really curious what data they used to determine this.
According to High Times magazine, high (marijuana) folks are also better at driving than folks looking at their cell phones. In fact, according to that accredited publication, people high on marijuana are also better at a lot of things like: Music, drawing, making love (banging to you youngsters), watching movies and interestingly growing marijuana.
After reading this, I'd really like to see a comparison between people that write these articles high on marijuana, high on cocaine, high on alcohol, high on life, and depressed.
Honestly, why does one need to have a study about this stuff? One would think that it would be obvious that if someone wasn't paying attention to driving, that they wouldn't perform as well at a driving task.
Thanks for reading. Everyone gets a participation trophy.